PMIS 2020: Team Soul's chances of winning the title again

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is around the corner, and everyone has an eye on the defending champions, Team SouL. The team is no longer the same, as Ronak and Owais have left out and joined an international organisation 'Fnatic'.

However, the former in-game leader (IGL), and India's most popular PUBG Mobile player Soul Mortal, along with Soul Viper, are still leading the team.

Team SouL: Throwback to the days of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

PMIS 2019 took place when the eSports scenario in India was still growing. At the time of PMIS 2019, big names like TSM-Entity, Fnatic, and others were not around in the Indian gaming scene. There was a single name in everyone's mind, one popular name which increased the PMIS 2019 traffic to the next level.

PMIS 2019 belonged to Soul Mortal, a.k.a. Naman Mathur, the man who changed the Indian gaming scenario. This 21-year-old Indian gamer became the star of that fateful night with two powerful grenades which killed all the members of Team Gods Reign.

PMIS 2020: Can Team SouL lift the trophy again?

The fans have big hopes from team Soul which now has Soul Regaltos, a 14-year-old school kid from Delhi, Sangwan, a former Fnatic player, and Aman, former Entity (now TSM-Entity) assaulter. Both Sangwan and Aman have proved themselves in many international tournaments like PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 and PUBG Mobile Spring Split 2020 and are expected to explode on the big stage at PMIS 2020.

The two amazing talents of SouL; Ronak and Owais have left the team due to some internal issues with the manager 8Bit Thug. Since PMIS 2019, it has been more than one year, but we have never seen Mortal, Ronak, Viper, and Owais representing the clan together.

Soul is the defending champions of PUBG Mobile India Series, and the newly formed squad of Mortal, Viper, Regaltos, Aman, and Sangwan is preparing full time to lift the PMIS 2020 trophy.