PMIS Grand Finals 2020: Live stream, qualified teams, and prize pool distribution

The live-stream of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Grand Finals will begin today at 6:30 PM IST.

16 qualified teams will compete for the glorious trophy and a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.

PUBG Mobile India Series Grand Finals

After the intriguing battles at the semi-final stage, PUBG Mobile India Series - the biggest PUBG tournament of the year - is heading towards the Grand Finals stage. With 16 qualified teams showcasing their skills, the final stage of PMIS 2020 will go on for the next two days.

The qualified teams will compete for the #1 spot on the leaderboard and a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

The PMIS 2020 Grand Finals will begin on 4 July and will end on 5 July. A total of six matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode and the 16 professional Indian teams will be eager to deliver action-packed matches of PUBG Mobile.

When and where to watch PMIS Grand Finals 2020 Live Stream?

The final stage of PUBG Mobile India Series will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. The broadcast will begin on the 4th of July at 6:30 PM IST. The fans can catch the live action on the scheduled days.

The tournament will be broadcasted in three different languages – English, Hindi, and Tamil. Watch the grand finals stage of PMIS 2020 by clicking on the embed above.

Teams playing PMIS Grand Finals 2020

16 Qualified teams

Here's a list of 16 teams playing in the last stage:

#1 SynerGE

#2 Fnatic

#3 Orangerock

#4 Tsm-Entity

#5 UMumba Esports

#6 TEAM VST

#7 Celtz

#8 DarkTangent Esports

#9 MegaStars

#10 ELEMENT esports

#11 Team Mayhem

#12 PGXs

#13 LiveCraft eSports

#14 Team Tamilas

#15 Team IND

#16 Inside Out

PMIS 2020 prize pool distribution

Prize pool distribution

The PMIS 2020 prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be distributed as follows:

1st place – ₹20,00,000

2nd place – ₹5,00,000

3rd place – ₹3,00,000

4th place – ₹2,50,000

5th place – ₹2,25,000

6th place – ₹2,00,000

7th place – ₹1,75,000

8th place – ₹1,50,000

9th place – ₹1,25,000

10th place – ₹1,15,000

11th place – ₹1,05,000

12th place – ₹95,000

13th place – ₹80,000

14th place – ₹70,000

15th place – ₹60,000

16th place – ₹50,000

