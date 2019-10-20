PMIT 2019 Grand Finals: Match 6 results revealed

PMIT 2019

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, the country's biggest PUBG Mobile Tournament's Grand Finals Day 2 is underway at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, India. The top 4 squads from each group and the combined wild card tournament have been battling it out at the Grand Finals.

The first match of PMIT2019 Grand Finals Day 2 happened at Erangel in first-person perspective.While Team Skul eliminated BurnX Official from the game, ISO's riser was seen to be slyly sniping team Skul in vain. God's Reign Manu's attempt at wiping out Saiyan's Squad with frags and TeamINS finishing the entire ISO roster amongst many were the most incredible kills in the match.

Map-wise standings of PMIT 2019 match 1: FPP in Erangel

PMIT 2019 Match 1 standings: First-Person Perspective in Erangel

Orange Rock bagged the first position yet again without breaking their streak from Day 1 of the Grand Finals with eight kills and scored 33 points. Team INS was back again securing the 2nd position with 12 kills 32 points beating team Mayhem which garnered 13 kills and 29 points. Team INS and Team Mayhem, in particular, did a commendable job in facing every fight they stumbled upon and all the other teams that made it to the top Ten gave each other quite a tough fight.

Overall standings post Match 1

PMIT 2019 overall standings post Match 1, Day 2

PMIT 2019 overall standings post Match 1, Day 2

Orange Rock had retained its first position with Revenge Esports bagging the second. Team INS have stepped up to top 3 from number 4 at the end of day 1 and Team Mayhem has made its way to the top 10 by putting up a great play. Team Dignity, which was constant amongst the top 4 though out Day 1 has slid down to spot 9 post the first match.

Match 2 for the day will take place at Miramar in Third Person Perspective.

