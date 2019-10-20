PMIT 2019 Grand Finals: Match seven stopped at the final circle due to LAN issues

The second match of PMIT2019 Grand Finals Day, the much-awaited finale of the PUBG Mobile tournament, happened at Miramar in the third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed almost across the centre of the map, however, the first zone was the south-east of the map bounded by El Azhar, Puerto Paraiso and San Martin.

AlsxSHADOW tried to take down Kill2Survive's Sahil to be the first to eliminate a player from the match. Although SHADOW took the risk of picking a fight without a vest or helmet, K2SBArry came to revive Sahil. Team GE's Critic wiped out Team Skul's entire roster and pulled off an epic clutch by managing to revive all of his knocked-down squadmates, garnering four kills with no losses for his team. He had an AKM and crossbow as the last man standing from Team GE but managed to manoeuvre a historic clutch.

Team GE's Critic wiped out Team Skul's entire roster

Team 8BitRampage executed a well-strategized split up and fans could watch the team's Sniper 8BitGILL acing his snipe shots with Kar98. GILL was found to be sniping from the first floor of a building and was causing a commendable amount of damage to various players but he ended up scoring just one kill.

While the match pushed viewers to the edge of their seats as ISO's Devansh was avenging his squad's wipeout by INS from the previous match, the stream was suddenly stopped as casters announced a LAN issue. While the casters at the Hindi desk were hinting at a rematch because of technical issues and difficulties, they also gauged that 8BitRampage, ISO and BFR, amongst many, had a fair chance to win.

As the casters rightly pointed out, most of the teams would have understood the strategies deployed by their opponents since the match was played almost till the final circle and in case the match will have to be played again, chances are the scenario at the battlegrounds could get flipped.

