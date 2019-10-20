PMIT 2019: Match 7 results revealed

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is India's biggest PUBG Mobile Tournament with a prize pool of ₹1.5 crores. The competition's Grand Finals Day 2 is happening at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, India, today. The top four teams from each of the four groups and the consolidated wild card holder have been battling it out at the Grand Finals.

The second match of PMIT2019 Grand Finals Day 2 happened at Miramar in third-person perspective, yet again, like the previous match, it had to be replayed due to technical glitches when the match had progressed up to the last play zone. The airline path for this match cut through the right part of the match, but the first play zone was almost at the centre of the map bounded by El Pozo, Chumacera and El Azahar.

Team OR was surrounded by five squads

The match began with almost half of the players landing outside the play zone and BurnX became the first squad to get eliminated from the match. While Team All Stars' Shadow blazed himself up with a Molotov Cocktail by mistake, his squadmate BENZ came to his rescue. Team Orange Rock was seen to be calling for a fight, perhaps without knowing that five opponent quads were surrounding them and ended up on spot 7.

Map wise standings of Match 7

Match six and seven of Day two at PMIT 2019 Grand Finals saw history repeating itself in terms of Orange Rock and Revenge Esports winning the first and the second matches respectively. Team Revenge's ClutchGod proved that he was one by taking down Team Titan single-handedly and became the MVP of his squad as the team won the match with 12 kills and 37 points.

He mentioned that his team just wants to be consistent throughout and added that they are confident post the win. Team ISO stands at the 2nd position with nine kills and 29 points while Team HYP has bagged third position garnering 10 kills and 21 points.

Overall standings post Match 7

Orange Rock, Revenge Esports, TeamINS and Team All Stars have managed to retain their positions. It's commendable how Revenge Esports have reduced the twenty three-point gap between themselves and OR to just three points in a single match. Team Mayhem, that was at position 8 post match 6, has now been pushed down to the 11th position while ISO and Team Titans have worked their way to positions 8 and 10 respectively.

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest eSports News and PUBG News.