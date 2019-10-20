PMIT 2019: Match 9 results revealed

PMIT 2019

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is India's biggest professional PUBG Mobile competition, with a prize pool of a whooping ₹1.5 crores and the tournament's second day of the Grand Finals took place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, where the top four rosters from each of the four groups and the combined wild card battled for the top spot.

The fourth match of the second day took place at Vikendi in Third Person perspective, and the begin with, the previous match had to be replayed owing to technical glitches that took place when the match progressed up to the last play zone.

The airline path for this match cut through the right part of the contest, but the first play zone was almost at the centre of the map bounded by Goroka, Castle, Peshkova and the water body to the north of the map.

The match began with just eight squads within the play zone before Team 8BitRampage became the first squad to be eliminated from the match, after a well-deserved victory in the previous encounter.

Given that this loss was certain to dent their chances of topping the overall standings, it paved way for TeamINS, Team Rising Hydra and Team All Stars to work their way up the points table. With God's Reign landing Rising Hydra's final blow, the latter emerged as the second team to be eliminated from the match.

Map wise standings of PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 9

Team All stars registered a historic win by holding onto their healing game as their last surviving player fetched them their Chicken Dinner after reviving himself by hiding amidst a few rocks. They claimed the first position with 12 kills and 37 points to their name.

On the other hand, despite bagging the second position, Team INS had a rather disappointing game as they lost out on their hold of first place after their team's Joker died while taking damage from the Molotov tossed by Cartoon that knocked the former out of the play zone.

Overall standings of PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 9

Orange Rock and Revenge Esports retained their positions by securing the 9th and 18th positions in Match 9. Team 8BitRampage got pushed down to the fifth position, just as TeamINS and Team All Stars took the third and fourth spot respectively.

The second half of the table also witnessed quite a few changes as Team Dignity, TeamGE, Team Mayhem among many other teams were pushed to the bottom ten positions as a result of poor performances from the last few rounds.

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest eSports News and PUBG News.