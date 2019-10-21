PMIT 2019: Revenge Esports emerge as winners

PMIT 2019

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is India's biggest professional PUBG Mobile Tournament and its Grand Finals Day 2 took place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, India. The top 4 rosters from each group and the combined wild card game have been battling it out at the Grand Finals.

The fifth and last match of PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Day 2 happened at Erangel in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed right across the heart of the map, however, the first zone ended up at the right side of the map bounded by Camp Charlie, Bootcamp Mongai and the water body to the east of the map.

While Team Mayhem's Vampire was left to fight alone at the battlegrounds, Team GE's AshGameR landed his kill, making Team Mayhem the first squad to be eliminated in Match 8 at Sanhok. God's Reign was wiped out by 8BitRampage and became the second team to walk out of the day's third match. Rising Hydra aced this game with a gripping play and bagged the first position while Team INS and AR secured the second and third positions respectively.

Revenge Esports wins PMIT 2019

Revenge Esports holding their prize

Revenge Esports won the PMIT 2019 title alongside a whopping prize money of ₹50 lakh. Besides, the team will also get to represent India internationally. Revenge Esports bagged the first position with 60 kills and a total of 2017 points. The team also won 'The Exterminators' and 'The Grenadiers' titles with prize money of ₹1 lakh for the maximum number of squad kills and squad grenade kills respectively.

Orange Rock bagged the second position with 58 kills and 196 points, winning prize money of ₹20 lakh. TeamINS secured the third position with 58 kills and 196 points, winning prize money of ₹10 lakh.

Final standings

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest Esports News and PUBG News.