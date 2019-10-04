PMIT 2019: Where and where to watch, live telecast details of Group D finals

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile launched the registrations for its India Tour on July 1st for all the four groups. PMIT is one among the most important tournaments for professional PUBG Mobile players in India and the Group D finals are all set to be held on Sunday.

The top four squads from each groups' finals and those from the wildcard entry will meet at the grand finals' battlegrounds and fight it out to win the title. The Grand Finals are scheduled to happen on October 20, 2019, in Kolkata. Besides, each group finals also entitles one squad to win the People's Choice Award, along with prize money of ₹1,00,000.

Where to watch PMIT 2019 Group D finals?

The finale of Group D for PMIT 2019 is set to happen at Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The tournament will begin at 1:00 IST. The Group D finals will see 20 teams competing against each other to get placed in the top four spots and earn a ticket to the finals.

PUBG Mobile India Tour will also be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel. The group finals will be cast in two languages, including Hindi and English by various casters. PUBG Mobile India has recently put out a live stream link on their YouTube channel for viewers to watch the Group D finals.

Which teams have qualified for PMIT 2019 Group D finals?

With India's popular PUBG Mobile teams including Team X and Team IND failing to make it to the top twenty, the following teams have qualified to meet at the battlegrounds of the Group D finals -

LOSERS

TEAM UNKNOWN

SPRAY'N PRAY

WFL RUSHERS

SAIYANS LEGACY

VICTRIX MORTALISTS

UNDERLORD

WEARESUPREME

THECREED TEAMA

NO FEAR ESPORTS

RANGERS OFFICIAL

[TEAM INFAMOUS]

TIMEPEAYENGE

TEAM HYP

TEAM HYDROGEN

TEAMAR

TEAMXSAVAGE

TEAM SKUL

BEYOND YOUR REACH

DEAD OFFICIAL

