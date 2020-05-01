PMPL 2020: PMPL Scrims S3 W2 Day 1 Overall Results and Standings; TeamIND at 2nd spot

Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile has introduced the PMPL 2020 Scrims to keep the audience entertained during the home quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Week 2 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 has started, and the first day is finally over. A total of 24 participating teams from South Asia and Southeast Asia are divided into three groups (A, B, and C), and the teams of groups A and B battled on the first day.

The teams invited from Southeast Asia this week are POWER888 ESPORT, Made in Thailand (MiTH), Aura Esport, and N.E.D Brotherhood.

After Day 1, MiTH tops the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 105 points. They are followed by TeamIND and vsgCRAWLERS, who have 67 and 62 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Week 2 Day 1 Standings

Results

Here are the overall standings after the first day of Week 2 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3:

#1 MiTH- 105 points

#2 TeamIND- 67 points

#3 vsgCRAWLERS- 62 points

#4 POWER888 ESPORT- 58 points

#5 Elementrix- 53 points

#6 SynerGE- 53 points

#7 Marcos Gaming- 45 points

#8 Megastars- 44 points

#9 SouL- 100 points

#10 UMExRxN- 97 points

#11 TSM-Entity- 94 points

#12 ORANGE ROCK- 88 points

#13 JyanMaara- 75 points

#14 DEADEYES GUY- 71 points

#15 Aura Esport- 68 points

#16 INES- 62 points

Top 5 PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 W2 Day 1 Fraggers

Top 5 Fraggers

#1 MiTHa PONDzai - 7 Kills (1279 Damage)

#2 TeamINDTRANCE - 4 Kills (596 Damage)

#3 OR Mavi- 3 Kills (608 Damage)

#4 vsgCRAWL • Evo0 - 3 Kills (582 Damage)

#5 SouLReGaLToS - 3 Kills (282 Damage)

Season 3 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims offers a weekly prize pool of $3000. The leaderboard toppers after a week bag a total of $1500, while the second and third-placed teams take home $1000 and $500 respectively.

PMPL Season 3 Scrims will go on till 10th May 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel:

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Update for Android Download Link