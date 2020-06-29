PMPL Americas 2020 concludes, 8 teams for PMWL West confirmed

PMPL Americas Spring Split has come to an end and the top 8 teams have qualified for the PMWL Season Zero.

Loops Esports topped the standings and were followed by XQ Gaming and B4 Esport.

PMPL Season 1 Day 16 standings and results (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

The final matchday of the PMPL Americas Spring Split has concluded and fans were able to witness exhilarating performances from all teams.

The top 8 teams from the event have qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero West.

All the five matches of the day were played in Erangel. Omen Elite picked up the first game while Cloud9 ended victorious in the second. The third and fourth matches were won by Team Solid and Team Queso respectively. Meanwhile, Loops Esports secured the final game of the tournament.

Here are the standings after Day 16 of the tournament.

PMPL Americas Standings after Day 16

#1 Loops Esports - 812 Points (358 Kills)

#2 XQ Gaming - 721 Points (301 Kills)

#3 B4 Esports - 718 Points (278 Kills)

#4 Cloud9 - 708 Points (269 Kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 674 Points (272 Kills)

#6 Team Queso - 666 Points (285 Kills)

#7 Tempo Storm - 651 Points (291 Kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 601 Points (254 Kills)

#9 Tribe Gaming - 581 Points (250 Kills)

#10 Omen Elite - 579 Points (239 Kills)

#11 Cream Real Betis - 563 Points (207 Kills)

#12 Trem Carreta Furacão - 537 Points (216 Kills)

#13 Cultubgbg - 523 Points (194 Kills)

#14 Alpha7 Esports - 508 Points (187 Kills)

#15 Ace1 - 499 Points (197 Kills)

#16 Lazarus - 448 Points (153 Kills)

#17 Enxame Gaming - 439 Points (182 Kills)

#18 Grunto Esports - 424 Points (148 Kills)

#19 Mezexis Esport - 347 Points (127 Kills)

#20 Team Solid - 317 Points (108 Kills)

Top 8 teams have qualified for the PMWL Season Zero

The teams that have qualified for the PMWL West are:

#1 Loops Esports

#2 XQ Gaming

#3 B4 Esports

#4 Cloud9

#5 Wildcard Gaming

#6 Team Queso

#7 Tempo Storm

#8 Pittsburgh Knights