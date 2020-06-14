PMPL Americas 2020: Week 1, Day 5 results and overall standings

Let's take a look at PMPL Americas standings after the final day of first week.

B4 eSports are leading the standings with 245 points after 20 matches.

PMPL Americas Day 5 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

The first week of PMPL Americas has come to an end. Fans witnessed some exemplary gameplay from all the teams. There were some incredible moments from all the 5 matches that were played on Day 5.

The first match on Erangel was won by Cream Real Betis. The second match on Miramar was won by Tempo Storm. Wildcard Gaming and Team Solid won the 3rd and the 4th matches, on Sanhok and Vikendi respectively. Trem Carreta Furacão stunned the opponents with their gameplay to get the chicken dinner in the final match on Erangel,

At the end of Day 5, B4 Esports stands tall with 245 points followed by Wildcard Gaming and Loops Esports that have 232 and 230 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of all the teams after day 5:

PMPL Americas Standings after Week 1, Day 5

PMPL Americas Top ten standings at the end of Week 1, Day 5 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 B4 Esports – 245 Points (100 Kills)

#2 Wildcard Gaming – 232 Points (91 Kills)

#3 Loops Esports – 230 Points (102 Kills)

#4 XQ Gaming - 223 Points (86 Kills)

#5 Tempo Storm – 220 Points (96 Kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights – 220 Points (91 Kills)

#7 Cream Real Betis – 206 Points (74 Kills)

#8 Trem Carreta Furacão – 201 Points (80 Kills)

#9 Tribe Gaming - 200 Points (87 Kills)

#10 Team Queso - 170 Points (62 Kills)

PMPL Americas Standings (11-20) at the end of Week 1, Day 5 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Alpha7GG – 168 Points (63 Kills)

#12 Omen Elite – 165 Points (71 Kills)

#13 Cloud9 – 151 Points (53 Kills)

#14 Ace1 – 150 Points (67 Kills)

#15 Lazarus – 140 Points (50 Kills)

#16 Team Solid – 138 Points (44 Kills)

#17 Enxame Gaming – 136 Points (65 Kills)

#18 Mezexis Gaming – 120 Points (35 Kills)

#19 CUTLUBGBG – 115 Points (45 Kills)

#20 Grunto Esports – 104 Points (47 Kills)

