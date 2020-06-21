PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 10: Results and overall standings

PMPL Americas features teams from North and Latin America and boasts a prize pool of $200,000.

After the end of the tenth day, team B4 Esports leads the standings with 500 points.

PMPL Season 1 Day 10 standings (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League (PMPL Americas) is a professional league that features teams from North America and Latin America. It has completed its first week and the second week is currently on. Day 10 of PMPL Americas concluded after some splendid performances by all the teams.

B4 Esports had a brilliant start to the day and clinched first two matches on Erangel and Vikendi. Their win-streak was broken by Pittsburgh Knights as they got the chicken dinner on Erangel. The fourth and the fifth matches on Vikendi and Erangel were won by XQ Gaming and Trem Carreta Furacão respectively.

At the end of day, B4 Esports leads the standings with 500 points followed by Loops Esports and XQ Gaming at 494 and 466 points respectively.

Standings of PMPL Americas after the end of Day 10

PMPL Americas Season 1 1-10 positions at the end Day 10 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT

#1 B4 Esports - 500 Points (201 Kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 494 Points (214 Kills)

#3 XQ Gaming - 466 Points (192 Kills)

#4 Wildcard Gaming - 442 Points (179 Kills)

Advertisement

#5 Tempo Storm - 441 Points (193 Kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights - 433 Points (186 Kills)

#7 Trem Carreta Furacão - 384 Points (155 Kills)

#8 Team Queso - 376 Points (160 Kills)

#9 Omen Elite - 347 Points (144 Kills)

#10 Cloud9 - 336 Points (127 Kills)

PMPL Americas Season 1 11-20 positions at the end Day 10 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT

#11 Tribe Gaming - 327 Points (147 Kills)

#12 Cream Real Betis - 324 Points (119 Kills)

#13 Lazarus - 304 Points (105 Kills)

#14 Ace1 - 303 Points (109 Kills)

#15 Alpha7GG - 301 Points (111 Kills)

#16 Cultubgbg - 301 Points (103 Kills)

#17 Grunto Esports - 279 Points (99 Kills)

#18 Enxame Gaming - 260 Points (115 Kills)

#19 Team Solid - 233 Points (81 Kills)

#20 Mezexis Esport - 218 Points (79 Kills)