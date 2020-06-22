PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 11: Results and overall standings

PMPL Americas began on June 6 and will conclude on June 28.

At the end of Day 11, Loops Esports tops the standings with 573 points.

PMPL Season 1 Day 11 standings (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

PMPL America, which is a professional league that features teams from North America and Latin America, is well underway. The tournament began on June 6 and will conclude on June 28.

Day 11 of PMPL Americas concluded after some splendid performances by all the teams. Loops Esports started the day with a Chicken Dinner on Erangel. The second and third matches on Sanhok and Erangel were won by Tribe Gaming and Team Queso. Cloud9 secured victory in the next match on Vikendi while Enxame Gaming picked up a win in the last game on Erangel.

At the end of the day, Loops Esports leads the standings with 573 points, followed by B4 Esports and XQ Gaming with 535 points and 485 points respectively.

Standings of PMPL Americas at the end of Day 11

PMPL Americas Season 1 1-10 standings at the end Day 11 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 Loops Esports - 573 Points (247 Kills)

#2 B4 Esports - 535 Points (214 Kills)

#3 XQ Gaming - 485 Points (198 Kills)

#4 Wildcard Gaming - 480 Points (199 Kills)

#5 Trem Carreta Furacão - 447 Points (180 Kills)

#6 Tempo Storm - 441 Points (193 Kills)

#7 Team Queso - 440 Points (192 Kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 433 Points (186 Kills)

#9 Cloud9 - 427 Points (165 Kills)

#10 Tribe Gaming - 396 Points (175 Kills)

#11 Omen Elite - 388 Points (163 Kills)

#12 Cream real Betis - 368 Points (133 Kills)

#13 Lazarus - 323 Points (113 Kills)

#14 Grunto Esports - 315 Points (108 Kills)

#15 Enxame Gaming - 313 Points (134 Kills)

#16 Ace1 - 313 Points (112 Kills)

#17 Alpha7GG - 301 Points (111 Kills)

#18 CULTUBGBG - 301 Points (103 Kills)

#19 Mezexis Esports - 248 Points (89 Kills)

#20 Team Solid - 244 Points (81 Kills)