PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 13: Results and overall standings

At the end of the day 13 of PMPL Americas, Loops Esports tops the standings with 683 points.

They are followed by B4 Esports and Cloud9 with 619 points and 563 points respectively.

PMPL Season 1 Day 13 standings (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

The PMPL Americas is a professional PUBG Mobile league that features teams from North America and Latin America. The tournament, which began on June 6, is entering its twilight phase and is scheduled to conclude on June 28.

There were some outstanding moments during Day 13 of the PMPL Americas. The first game of the day was won by Grunto Esports while CULTUBGBG picked up the second game in Sanhok. The third and fourth games on Erangel and Vikendi were clinched by Pittsburgh Knights and Tempo Storm respectively while the final game was won by Cream Real Betis.

Standings of PMPL Americas at the end of Day 13

PMPL Americas Season 1 1-10 standings at the end Day 13 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 Loops Esports - 683 Points (304 Kills)

#2 B4 Esports - 619 Points (242 Kills)

#3 Cloud9 - 563 Points (221 Kills)

#4 Tempo Storm - 557 Points (246 Kills)

#5 XQ Gaming - 537 Points (220 Kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 518 Points (212 Kills)

#7 Pittsburgh Knights - 510 Points (215 Kills)

#8 Team Queso - 500 Points (215 Kills)

#9 Cream Real Betis - 499 Points (182 Kills)

#10 Trem Carreta Furacão - 484 Points (195 Kills)

PMPL Americas Season 1 11-20 standings at the end Day 13 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Tribe Gaming - 472 Points (208 Kills)

#12 Omen Elite - 456 Points (194 Kills)

#13 Alpha7GG - 407 Points (145 Kills)

#14 CULTUBGBG - 382 Points (140 Kills)

#15 Ace1 - 371 Points (139 Kills)

#16 Grunto Esports - 369 Points (124 Kills)

#17 Lazarus - 363 Points (124 Kills)

#18 Enxame Gaming - 328 Points (142 Kills)

#19 Mezexis Esport - 303 Points (108 Kills)

#20 Team Solid - 270 Points (90 Kills)