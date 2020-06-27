PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 14: Results and overall standings

At the end of Day 14, Loops Esports leads the standings with 683 points.

They are followed by B4 Esports and Cloud9 with 678 points and 659 points respectively.

PMPL Season 1 Day 14 standings and results (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

Day 14 of PMPL Americas- which is a professional PUBG Mobile league that features teams from North America and Latin America- has concluded.

The fans witnessed fierce gameplay from all teams as the race for the top 8 spots is heating up. The tournament started on June 6 and will end on June 28.

Cloud9 had a brilliant day as they have picked up their form after a slow start to the tournament. The first game in Erangel was picked up by Enxame Gaming while the second and third maps in Sanhok and Erangel were clinched by Cloud9 and Tribe Gaming respectively. The fourth game in Vikendi was once again secured by Cloud9 while Alpha7GG wrapped up the final game on Erangel.

Standings of PMPL Americas at the end of Day 14

PMPL Americas Season 1 1-10 standings at the end Day 14 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 Loops Esports - 683 Points (304 Kills)

#2 B4 Esports - 678 Points (263 Kills)

#3 Cloud9 - 659 Points (252 Kills)

#4 Tempo Storm - 607 Points (270 Kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 565 Points (227 Kills)

#6 XQ Gaming - 564 Points (232 Kills)

#7 Tribe Gaming - 547 Points (236 Kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 545 Points (233 Kills)

#9 Team Queso - 539 Points (236 Kills)

#10 Cream Real Betis - 499 Points (182 Kills)

PMPL Americas Season 1 11-20 standings at the end Day 14 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Trem Carreta Furacão - 495 Points (201 Kills)

#12 Omen Elite - 456 Points (194 Kills)

#13 Alpha7GG - 447 Points (160 Kills)

#14 CULTUBGBG - 429 Points (159 Kills)

#15 Ace1 - 428 Points (163 Kills)

#16 Lazarus - 401 Points (141 Kills)

#17 Grunto Esports - 385 Points (131 Kills)

#18 Enxame Gaming - 375 Points (158 Kills)

#19 Mezexis Esport - 332 Points (122 Kills)

#20 Team Solid - 270 Points (90 Kills)