PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 8: Results and overall standings

PMPL Americas is a professional PUBG tournament that boasts a prize pool of $200,000.

After the end of eighth day, team B4 Esports leads the standings with 418 points.

PMPL Season 1 Day 8 standings (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

PMPL Americas is a PUBG Mobile tournament that features teams from North and Latin America. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $200,000. Top 8 teams of PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League will qualify for PMWL season zero.

PMPL Americas commenced on 6th June and will go on till 28th June, 2020. The eighth day of PMPL Americas saw intense battles and nail-biting finishes.

The first match on Erangel was won by CULTUBGBG. Lazarus won the 'Chicken Dinner' on Sanhok in the second match. The third and fourth matches on Erangel and Vikendi were won by Wildcard Gaming and Grunto Esports. Omen Elite clinched the final game of the day on Erangel.

B4 Esports leads the points tally with 418 points. They are closely followed by Wildcard Gaming with 417 Points. Tempo Storm has managed to remain at the third spot with 382 points. They have played five matches lesser than B4 Esports.

PMPL Americas Season 1 standings after Day 8

PMPL Americas Season 1 1-10 positions at the end Day 8 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT

#1 B4 Esports - 418 Points (172 Kills)

#2 Wildcard Gaming - 417 Points (170 Kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 382 Points (164 Kills)

#4 Loops Esports - 346 Points (152 Kills)

#5 Team Queso - 326 Points (136 Kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights - 311 Points (132 Kills)

#7 Trem Carreta Furacão - 302 Points (120 Kills)

#8 Tribe Gaming - 292 Points (130 Kills)

#9 XQ Gaming - 292 Points (123 Kills)

#10 Omen Elite - 283 Points (121 Kills)

PMPL Americas Season 1 11-20 positions at the end Day 8 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT

#11 Alpha7GG - 279 Points (98 Kills)

#12 Cream Real Betis - 269 Points (100 Kills)

#13 CULTUBGBG - 253 Points (84 Kills)

#14 Lazarus - 244 Points (84 Kills)

#15 Cloud9 - 240 Points (91 Kills)

#16 Grunto Esports - 240 Points (90 Kills)

#17 Ace1 - 239 Points (92 Kills)

#18 Enxame Gaming - 183 Points (87 Kills)

#19 Team Solid - 175 Points (59 Kills)

#20 Mezexis Gaming - 170 Points (56 Kills)