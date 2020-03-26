PMPL South Asia Scrims Day 1 standings; Pro League postponed as India enters lockdown

PMPL South Asia Scrims is underway and Day 1 standings are out.

GodLike comes out on top followed by SynerGE and Team IND.

Day 1 top ten teams

Due to the geometric progression of the Coronavirus storm across the entire world, the Indian Government has adopted some strict stance by imposing a country-wide lockdown, the impact of which is seen in the gaming events as well. The Pro League (online event), which was rescheduled to start from March 19 to April 5 is now postponed until any further notice in the interest of public safety.

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 1 of the tournament is already underway. Top 20 squads from South Asia will compete with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000, with the leaderboard toppers bagging a total of $700 while the second and third-placed team were taking home $200 and $100 respectively. However, the officials have not released any schedule of the scrims or how long it will go on.

GodLike, the PMCO India regional finals champion yet again justified why the winner tag sits humbly on their shoulders by topping the leaderboards and also pocketing the highest number of kills (36), followed by SynerGE and Team IND. Day 1 of PMPL South Asia scrims served PUBG Mobile fans some high-intensity games.

PMPL South Asia scrims full standings after Day 1:

1. GODLIKE – 36 Kills – 96 Points

2. SYNERGE – 17 Kills – 96 Points (Placed 2nd based on total kills)

3. TEAM IND – 26 Kills – 94 Points

4. ORANGE ROCK – 23 Kills – 92 Points

5. FNATIC – 29 Kills – 91 Points

6. JYANMARA – 23 Kills – 79 Points

7. VSGCRAWLERS – 16 Kills – 49 Points

8. POWERHOUSE – 15 Kills – 48 Points

9. SOUL – 9 Kills – 45 Points

10. CELTZ– 17 Kills – 36 Points

11. MEGASTARS– 8 Kills – 28 Points

12. ELEMENTRIX– 8 Kills – 26 Points

13. TSM-ENTITY– 6 Kills – 26 Points

14. TEAM HYPE– 6 Kills – 20 Points

15. DEADEYES GUY– 8 Kills – 14 Points

16. TEAM TAMILAS– 6 Kills – 14 Points

17. MARCOS GAMING– 4 Kills – 14 Points

18. TEAM XTREME – 4 Kills – 12 Points

19. UMExRXN– 1 Kill – 3 Points

20. INES– (DNP)

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM and cheer for your favorite team.