PMPL South Asia Scrims Day 1 standings; Pro League postponed as India enters lockdown
- PMPL South Asia Scrims is underway and Day 1 standings are out.
- GodLike comes out on top followed by SynerGE and Team IND.
Due to the geometric progression of the Coronavirus storm across the entire world, the Indian Government has adopted some strict stance by imposing a country-wide lockdown, the impact of which is seen in the gaming events as well. The Pro League (online event), which was rescheduled to start from March 19 to April 5 is now postponed until any further notice in the interest of public safety.
PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 1 of the tournament is already underway. Top 20 squads from South Asia will compete with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000, with the leaderboard toppers bagging a total of $700 while the second and third-placed team were taking home $200 and $100 respectively. However, the officials have not released any schedule of the scrims or how long it will go on.
GodLike, the PMCO India regional finals champion yet again justified why the winner tag sits humbly on their shoulders by topping the leaderboards and also pocketing the highest number of kills (36), followed by SynerGE and Team IND. Day 1 of PMPL South Asia scrims served PUBG Mobile fans some high-intensity games.
PMPL South Asia scrims full standings after Day 1:
1. GODLIKE – 36 Kills – 96 Points
2. SYNERGE – 17 Kills – 96 Points (Placed 2nd based on total kills)
3. TEAM IND – 26 Kills – 94 Points
4. ORANGE ROCK – 23 Kills – 92 Points
5. FNATIC – 29 Kills – 91 Points
6. JYANMARA – 23 Kills – 79 Points
7. VSGCRAWLERS – 16 Kills – 49 Points
8. POWERHOUSE – 15 Kills – 48 Points
9. SOUL – 9 Kills – 45 Points
10. CELTZ– 17 Kills – 36 Points
11. MEGASTARS– 8 Kills – 28 Points
12. ELEMENTRIX– 8 Kills – 26 Points
13. TSM-ENTITY– 6 Kills – 26 Points
14. TEAM HYPE– 6 Kills – 20 Points
15. DEADEYES GUY– 8 Kills – 14 Points
16. TEAM TAMILAS– 6 Kills – 14 Points
17. MARCOS GAMING– 4 Kills – 14 Points
18. TEAM XTREME – 4 Kills – 12 Points
19. UMExRXN– 1 Kill – 3 Points
20. INES– (DNP)
You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM and cheer for your favorite team.Published 26 Mar 2020, 00:09 IST