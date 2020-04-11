PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 Points Table

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia Day 3 Scrims.

Megastars topped the table, followed by INES and GodLike.

Overall standings of day 3

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia will be hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100, respectively. In the end, the team with the most points also win a jackpot of $2000.

Forerunners to win the jackpot prize money

Megastars have topped the overall leaderboards of day 3 of PMPL South Asia Scrims. They have carried on from where they left off in the first week of the scrims and fragged out 32 opponents post match 4. Megastars have managed to reign supreme in a manner that has left their opposition devoid of any hope.

The MVP of today's PMPL scrims was Daljitsk from Team Orange Rock. For a change, Daljitsk, who is best known for his insane sniping skills, did the assaulting for his team. Team Megastars were followed by INES and the ever-consistent, GodLike.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 3 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

ORDaljitsk - 11 Kills (1396 Damage)

SGEshryder - 10 Kills (1514 Damage)

ORmavi - 10 Kills (1492 Damage)

GodLSmokieOP - 9 Kills (1428 Damage)

MegaVexe - 9 Kills (1304 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 3 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

MEGASTARS - 73 Points INES - 72 Points GODLIKE - 65 Points SYNERGE - 65 Points ORANGE ROCK - 63 Points CELTZ - 52 Points FNATIC - 48 Points TEAM IND - 44.5 Points MARCOS GAMING - 38 Points TEAM HYPE - 33 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 31 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 28 Points POWERHOUSE - 28 Points TSM-ENTITY - 26 Points UMExRXN - 25 Points TEAM XTREME - 24.5 Points ELEMENTRIX - 21.5 Points DEADEYES GUY - 16 Points SOUL - 15 Points JYANMARA - 10 Points

The matches will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live action to cheer for your favorite team.