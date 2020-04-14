PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 6 Points Table

Presenting the overall standings of Day 6 of PMPL South Asia Day 6 Scrims.

SynerGE tops the table, followed by Orange Rock, and TSM-Entity.

Overall standings after Day 6

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia is hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April, with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100, respectively. Eventually, the team with the most points also win a jackpot of $2000.

Front-runners to win the jackpot prize money

SynerGE tops the overall leaderboard on Day 6 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims. They raked up 28 kill points by the end of the day's play. Clutchgod from TSM-Entity was adjudged the MVP of Day 6 scrims. Team SynerGE were followed by Orange Rock and Entity, who secured the second and third spots, respectively.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 6 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers after Day 6

TSMentCLUTCHGOD - 12 Kills (1718 Damage)

GodLKingXzist - 11 Kills (1990 Damage)

TSMentNeyoo - 10 Kills (2045 Damage)

TSMentZGOD - 10 Kills (1969 Damage)

SGEaustinBotX - 9 Kills (2089 Damage).

Overall Standings after Day 6 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

SYNERGE - 76 Points ORANGE ROCK - 69 Points TSM-ENTITY - 37 Points GODLIKE - 60 Points POWERHOUSE - 51 Points TEAM HYPE - 49 Points UMExRxN - 48 Points TEAM XTREME - 43 Points MARCOS GAMING - 41 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 33 Points SOUL - 28 Points TEAM IND - 28 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 27 Points MEGASTARS - 18 Points FNATIC - 18 Points DEADEYES GUY - 16 Points ELEMENTRIX - 12 Points CELTZ - 12 Points JYANMARA - 11 Points INES - DNP

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM onward every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live-action, and cheer for your favourite team.