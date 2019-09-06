PMSC 2019: All about the competition and how to earn free PUBG Mobile rewards

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (Image Source: VSPN Twitter)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Corporation has authorized the second edition of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) which will be hosted by VSPN, presented by Google Play, and will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube.

The eSports competition is a franchise that brings together gaming creators and professional PUBG Mobile players to compete and aims at facilitating fan interaction. The PMSC 2019 Grand Finals is set to happen in Taipei, Taiwan this weekend and has an overall prize pool of USD 250,000.

Prize pool break up for PMSC 2019 (Image source: PMSC)

16 squads with one leading gaming creator each have qualified for the finals by garnering the maximum number of votes, eliminating sixteen other squads from the competition. The Grand Finals will be a two-day affair with eight matches between the teams on the 7th and 8th of September, 2019 from 11:00 am CT.

Competing Squads

The list of squads that are scheduled to battle it out at the battlegrounds as part of the PMSC 2019 Grand Finals are -

1. Alice and Team Secret

2. ARXY and Team Unique

3. Bulshark and Evos Esports

4. DITA and Bigetron Esports

5. Dynamo and Sixty Nine Team

6. Garebooo and Team IND

7. K7 and Brazilian Killers

8. Kenboo and RRQ Athena

9. KISIL and GC Busan

10. Kronten and Elite Gaming

11. Mitchel and ARG

12. Nikitanga and Nova Esports

13. Rollexxx and Spacestation Gaming

14. The Rawknee and Team SouL

15. Tsulin and SCARZ Black

16. Xinxuan and Nova Monster Shield

Two out of these top sixteen squads, Gareebooo and Team IND and The Rawknee and Team Soul, are from India. While the former squad has Gareebooo, Sc0utOP, Kratos, Trance and Daljitsk, the latter boasts the lineup of The Rawknee, MortaL, Viper, Ronak, and Owais from Team SouL. These are teams that stole the limelight with astounding performances in several PUBG Mobile tournaments, including the PMCO and will be two main squads to watch out for.

Voting procedure

Fans of the top 16 squads can now vote for their favorite ones by logging into the official PMSC website. Dynamo Gaming, Kronten Gaming, The Rawknee, and Gareebooo have been topping the vote bank for a while now and the creator with most votes globally by September 08, 2019 will be crowned Most Popular at the Grand Final in Taipei.

How to earn PUBG Mobile in-game rewards for free

PMSC 2019 is set to be live streamed on YouTube from 11:00 am CST (9:30 pm IST) onwards on September 7 and 8, 2019. Viewers watching the online stream of the finals can stand a chance to win in-game rewards by linking their PUBG Mobile account to their YouTube.

Details about what these rewards would exactly be have not yet been announced but it is confirmed that the commentary of the boradcast will be available in seven languages including Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and English.

The finals can be streamed on PUBG Mobile's YouTube channel. VSPN tweeted on how to link accounts as follows:

Account linking tutorial

1. Click “Settings” at the left column on YouTube

2. Click “Connected Accounts” > “PUBG MOBILE”

3. Press "Connect" and log in your game account with the preferred gameplay region.

For the audiences who are watching online, you have a chance to win an in-game gift just by watching live!

The only thing you need to do is to link your PUBG MOBILE account to your YouTube account. #PMSC2019 #PUBGMOBILE #GooglePlay #VSPN https://t.co/PyuYnXhPH1 — VSPN (@VSPN_esports) September 6, 2019

Stick with Sportskeeda for more updates on PMSC 2019, PUBG News and Video Games News.