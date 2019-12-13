PMSC 2019: Day 1 Highlights, 46 Loot and RRQ Athena at #1 position

PMSC World Cup 2019 Full Points Table

PMSC World Cup 2019 has started, and all the Day 1 matches were so much breathtaking and intensive. A total of four matches were played on Day 1, in which 16 teams from both Group A and B delivered their finest gameplay to PUBG fans. After the end of Day 1, 46 Loot is currently leading the points table from Group A, followed by RRQ Athena from Group B

Entity Gaming was representing India in the tournament and placed at #13 position. A total of 8 points was achieved by the Indian team after the closing of day 1.

Here are the highlights of PUBG Mobile Star Championship 2019 along with the top 3 teams after every match.

Match 1- Group A (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: 46 Loot- 7 Kills

The plane went from the shooting range to mylta power passing through the school. The first zone was made over the gatka and farm favoring the most of the teams. As a result of this, none of the teams got clashed with each other. One of the final zones forced the majority of teams to do a hard shift in the circle. The final battle was won by 46 Loot clan with a total of 7 kills.

Group A Points Table after Match 1:

#1 46 Loot: 27 Points

#2 Team SNP: 25 Points

#3 ME Assassins: 23 Points

Match 2- Group A (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Team SNT- 20 Kills

In the second match, PUBG fans witnessed some early action between Yala and 46 Loot clan. However, both the teams fell back without losing a single teammate. Escobar from Nemesis clan was the first player who got an early exit from the game. During the half time of the match, 46 Loot again showed aggression and successfully added a couple of kills. In the end, SNT vanished the last surviving teammate of the 6N clan and got the victory.

Group A Points Table after Match 2:

#1 46 Loot: 49 Points

#2 6N Team: 24 Points

#3 Team SNP: 31 Points

Match 3- Group B (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Elementrix- 5 Kills

The plane took its flight path from Yasnaya to Georgopool and the first zone of the game unfavored the majority of teams. Entity Gaming decided to loot the Yasnaya Polyana. Wozto from NR clan instantly got vanished from the server by a vehicle ran over. ETG Jonathan eliminated two players of EX clan with his M416 spray. Unfortunately, while rotating into the zone, Entity Gaming got killed by the Cloud9 clan. In the final circles, the utility usage was maximized by each team to reserve spots in the zone. EX Clan got the victory over RRQ clan with a total of 5 kills.

Group B Points Table after Match 3:

#1 Elementrix: 25 Points

#2 RRQ Athena: 22 Points

#3 Evos Esports: 18 Points

Match 4- Group B (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Team Quesso- 8 Kills

In the last match of the day, the plane went through the Cement factory, and most teams landed on the road to reserve a vehicle. Top Esports Eagle was the first player who got an early exit from the game. All the 16 teams were alive till the dead circle. The majority of the teams lost their players due to the serious damage of the play zone. Team Queso got the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the fourth round.

Group B Points Table after Match 3:

#1 RRQ Athena: 46 Points

#2 Team Quesso: 33 Points

#3 Elementrix: 29 Points

