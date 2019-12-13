PMSC 2019: Day 1 Overall Points Table; Entity Gaming at #13 Rank
Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Star Challange hascome to an end and 46 Loot and RRQ Athena are currently on the top position from Groups A and B respectively. A total of 16 teams were competing from both the groups on the first day of PMSC 2019. The top eight teams from each group will qualify for the Global Finals.
As for the Indian teams at the tournament, Entity Gaming has bagged the 13th rank with a total of 8 points. Jonathan had pockted a couple of kills and his smart gameplay held a vital role in Entity Gaming's scorecard.
PMSC World Cup 2019 Day 1 Overall Standings
Group A
- 46 Loot: 49 Points
- 6N Team: 24 Points
- SNP: 31 Points
- ME Assassins: 28 Points
- SNT: 27 Points
- Yalla Esports: 18 Points
- Good Game: 18 Points
- Arab Madness: 17 Points
- UI Honor: 13 Points
- Vendetta: 11 Points
- Nemesis: 9 Points
- V8: 9 Points
- MBZ Falcons: 9 Points
- KWT: 6 Points
- FP Team: 6 Points
- Divine Vendetta: 2 Points
Group B
- RRQ Athena: 46 Points
- Team Queso: 33 Points
- Elementrix: 29 Points
- EGC KR Block: 23 Points
- Evos Esports: 19 Points
- Goskilla: 19 Points
- Victorious in Play: 17 Points
- Cloud 9: 17 Points
- Team ARG: 17 Points
- Team Unique: 15 Points
- BOX Gaming 12 Points
- RED Canids Kalunga: 11 Points
- Entity Gaming: 8 Points
- Futbolist: 8 Points
- Top Esports: 6 Points
- No Rage: 3 Points
PMSC 2019 holds a masssive prize pool of $300,000 and the grand finals will take place on the 14th of December. Here's the live stream of PUBG Mobile Star Championship 2019:
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest upcoming Video Game News and PUBG News.