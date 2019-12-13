PMSC 2019: Day 1 Overall Points Table; Entity Gaming at #13 Rank

PMSC World Cup 2019 Day 1 Overall Standings

Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Star Challange hascome to an end and 46 Loot and RRQ Athena are currently on the top position from Groups A and B respectively. A total of 16 teams were competing from both the groups on the first day of PMSC 2019. The top eight teams from each group will qualify for the Global Finals.

As for the Indian teams at the tournament, Entity Gaming has bagged the 13th rank with a total of 8 points. Jonathan had pockted a couple of kills and his smart gameplay held a vital role in Entity Gaming's scorecard.

Group A

46 Loot: 49 Points

6N Team: 24 Points

SNP: 31 Points

ME Assassins: 28 Points

SNT: 27 Points

Yalla Esports: 18 Points

Good Game: 18 Points

Arab Madness: 17 Points

UI Honor: 13 Points

Vendetta: 11 Points

Nemesis: 9 Points

V8: 9 Points

MBZ Falcons: 9 Points

KWT: 6 Points

FP Team: 6 Points

Divine Vendetta: 2 Points

Group B

RRQ Athena: 46 Points

Team Queso: 33 Points

Elementrix: 29 Points

EGC KR Block: 23 Points

Evos Esports: 19 Points

Goskilla: 19 Points

Victorious in Play: 17 Points

Cloud 9: 17 Points

Team ARG: 17 Points

Team Unique: 15 Points

BOX Gaming 12 Points

RED Canids Kalunga: 11 Points

Entity Gaming: 8 Points

Futbolist: 8 Points

Top Esports: 6 Points

No Rage: 3 Points

PMSC 2019 holds a masssive prize pool of $300,000 and the grand finals will take place on the 14th of December. Here's the live stream of PUBG Mobile Star Championship 2019:

