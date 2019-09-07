PMSC 2019 day 1 results and standings: Team KENBOO on top, GodLike occupy second place

PMSC 2019.

So, the battle of PUBG Mobile's biggest gaming content creators has been started. PMSC 2019 is taking place in the Taipei Heping Basketball Stadium in Taiwan. The prize pool for the tournament is a whopping US$ 250,000. There are 16 top PUBG Mobile gaming content creators from all over the world taking part in this competition to get more glory and this prize pool for their team.

Match 1 (Sanhok TPP):

The first match of PMSC 2019 was played out in Sanhok in TPP mode. The match was very intense as there were some great close-range battles between all 16 teams. The zone ended in Bootcamp where Team Mitchel held its ground very efficiently and got the win for themselves. From Indian Gaming Content Creators, Team Godlike lead by Kronten was in the third place.

Winner Of The Match: Team Mitchel

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Team Mitchell- 36 Points

#2 Team K7- 26 Points

#3 Team GodLike- 25 Points

PMSC 2019 Day 1 action.

Match 2 (Miramar TPP):

The second match started in Miramar with teams showing some passive gameplay in the starting of the match. Some players were getting killed in the early stage, but teams demonstrated great strategy as many players survived till the end zone and got some good placement points for their teams. But it was Kenboo's Team RRQ who won the match, as they got some great kills.

Winner Of The Match: Team KENBOO

Points Table Of Match 2:

#1 Team Kenboo- 40 Points

#2 Team Arxy- 26 Points

#3 Team K7- 24 Points

Match 3 (Vikendi TPP):

In the third match, it was complete domination by O-Team of DitaDita. They were getting some great kills and claimed the chicken dinner. They claimed third place with this win on the overall leaderboard.

Winner Of The Match: O-Team

Points Table Of Match 3:

#1 O-Team- 53 Points

#2 Team BTEG- 26 Points

#3 Team HYDRA- 25 Points

Match 4 (Erangel TPP):

In the last match of day 1 of PMSC 2019, the zone shifted towards open zone near Yasnaya Polyana. All the teams started to rotate towards the upper zone to get better positions. But it was team GodLike who took the win in this match.

Winner Of The Match- Team GodLike

Points Table Of Match 4:

#1 Team GodLike- 43 Points

#2 Team SSH- 34 Points

#3 Team Rolex Gaming- 25 Points

Final Standings Of PMSC Day 1:

#1 Team KENBOO- 102 Points

#2 Team GodLike- 81 Points

#3 O-Team- 68 Points

#4 Team K7- 64 Points

#5 Team ARXY- 63 Points

#6 Team Mitchel- 58 Points

#7 Team BTEG- 55 Points

#8 Team SSH- 52 Points

#9 Team HYDRA- 52 Points

#10 Ultra Team- 51 Points

#11 Team KNS- 50 Points

#12 Team Rolex Gaming- 50 Points

#13 Team Spark- 43 Points

#14 Team XinXuan- 38 Points

#15 Team Gareboo- 23 Points

#16 A-Team- 16 Points

