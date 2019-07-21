PMSC 2019 Day 2 Results: Team BulShark Takes The First Position, India's Kronten At Fourth Place

PMSC 2019 Day 2 Results Out

PUBG Mobile's latest edition of the Esports tournament, PMSC (PUBG MOBILE Star Challenge), held on 18-19th July, has determined this year's winner: Team BulShark. The battles between the best PUBG Mobile content creators was worth watching as they were live-streamed on YouTube.

From the Indian region, Team Kronten took fourth place on the leaderboard, with 34 kills in total and Team Dynamo Gaming took the 8th position, with 16 kills worth 109 points.

Match 5 (Miramar TPP):

Winner: Team Mitchel

In match one of day 2, Team Mitchel played exceptionally well as they took on some of the bigger teams in the tournament. They tallied up a total of 12 kills, including some big PUBG Mobile players from all over the world. From India, Team Gareeboo took the second position as they took zero kills in the match.

Match 6 (Erangel):

Winner: Team DitaDita

In match two of day 2, which was played on the Erangel map, Team DitaDita enjoyed the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. They racked up a total of 17 kills in the match two and gained some good points on the leaderboard. From India, Team GodlL Kronten took the fifth position with, sadly, zero kills.

Match 7 (Erangel):

Winner: Team ARXY

In the most intense match of PMSC 2019's Day 2 was this one, which was won by Team ARXY. Though Team DitaDita played excellently, taking 15 kills in total, but an impressive grenade from Team ARXY took out DitaDita's last two players. From India, Team Dynamo Gaming was on the third position with 6 kills.

Match 8 (Erangel):

Winner: Team BulShark

In the final match of PMSC 2019, all teams gave it their all to get more kills and placement points. But, team BulShark got the best out of them and took the final Chicken Dinner of Day 2's last match - they managed to get a total of 17 kills in the match. From India, Team Kronten got the second position with 3 kills in total.

PMSC 2018 final results

All teams played very well to stay on top of the leaderboard but team BulShark played very intelligently while keeping their kill count as well as placement points higher than other teams. From India, no team was able to qualify in top 3 positions