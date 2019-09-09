PMSC 2019 Final Standings: Team KENBOO crowned champions, Team GodLike finish in third place

Team KENBOO were crowned champions (PC: Twitter)

After two days of intense battles as part of PUBG Mobile's PMSC 2019, Team KENBOO emerged as the champions, having finished on top of the points table. There were a total of eight matches played between 16 top gaming content creators across the globe.

A total prize pool of US$ 250,000 was on offer and given that Team KENBOO clinched the top honours, they will be pocketing a major part of the prize money.

Here is a quick recap of all the games on the second day of the competition.

Match 5 (Sanhok TPP):

The first match of Day 2 started in Sanhok with all teams prone around each other. Bullets were being fired from all directions as players were getting knocked as the game culminated in just a matter of seconds. But as the final zone shrank towards team GodLike led by Kronten Gaming, they enjoyed an upper hand and earned their second win.

Winner Of The Match- Team GodLike

Points Table Of Match 5:

#1 Team GodLike - 42 Points

#2 Ultra Team - 28 Points

#3 O-Team - 26 Points

Match 6 (Miramar TPP):

In the second match, Team KENBOO made a comeback as they again finished with a chicken dinner in the Miramar map. In comparison to the recent past, It seems as if RRQ enjoys a great love for this map as they tend to have a lot more confidence in this map. This team, led by Kenboo clinched a win and got themselves to the top of the leaderboard.

Winner Of The Match: Team KENBOO

Points Table Of Match 6:

#1 Team Kenboo- 43 Points

#2 O-Team- 30 Points

#3 Team GodLike- 29 Points

Match 7 ( Vikendi TPP):

In the third game, which was also one of the deciding matches of PMSC 2019, Team GodLike got eliminated early in the match which made way for Team KENBOO to earn some better placement points for themselves. But in the end, it was Team ARXY which won the round with a heal battle.

Winner Of The Match: Team Arxy

Points Table Of Match 7:

#1 Team Arxy- 34 Points

#2 Team BTEG- 35 Points

#3 Team KENBOO- 33 Points

Match 8 (Erangel TPP):

In the final match of PMSC 2019, it was O-Team which picked up the chicken dinner as they moved up to the second position on the points table while team KENBOO picked up points as well, courtesy of their third place finish in the match.

Winner Of The Match: O-Team

Points Table Of Match 8:

#1 O-Team- 40 Points

#2 Team KNS- 30 Points

#3 Team KENBOO- 28 Points

Final PMSC Standings

PMSC 2019 Standings