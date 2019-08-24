PMSC 2019 second episode airs as teams participate in warm-up matches

The second episode of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2019 has just been released. Players underwent four hours of warm-up games as they competed to gather the most ranking points.

After the first episode, where the content creators picked their team and participated in a 1v1 match, this time the 16 squads competed against each other. The competition was just for warm-up, so many players didn’t take it very seriously while the others gave in their 100 percent.

The task for the episode was to participate in a four hour warm-up gaming session. Teams were not required to play with each other and queued into random games. The difference between the initial and final ranking points of the teams was used to determine the winner.

Adding to the excitement was the fact that players could use their own accounts to play the warm-up games. This placed the teams in a dilemma, should they use smurf accounts to easily rank-up or stay true to their competitive spirits and play with their main accounts?

The teams took different directions on this. Squads like Bullshark (Evos Esports) and Alice MG (Team Secret) played with their main IDs while K7 (Brazilian Killers), KenBoo (RRQ Athena) used smurf accounts with low tiers to compete.

This obviously didn’t make the warm-up matches a level playing field. However, the main motive for the games was for the creators and players to get acquainted with each other’s play styles, so the teams which played with their main IDs will definitely benefit in the long run.

After four hours of grinding it out in the mobile battle royale game, the rankings for the tournament was revealed. The top three teams got to go and enjoy some exquisite Taiwanese food while the other teams stayed back in the studio and got some bread to eat. These three teams were ARXY (Team Unique), Kenboo (RRQ Athena), and K7 (Brazilian Killers).

India’s Dynamo along with Sixty Nine Team played really well in the warm-up games. They fell just short of a top-three finish as they came in fourth place. Gareebooo with Team IND came in eight place, Kronten with Elite Gaming finished at eleventh place while TheRawKnee with Team SouL placed twelfth.

The next episode of the series will be aired on Aug. 25. The finals for the PMSC Finals will be held at the Taipei Heping Basketball Stadium on Sept. 7 and 8 and has a prize pool of $250,000. The PMSC is being hosted by VSPN Esports, sponsored by Google Play and authorized by Tencent themselves.