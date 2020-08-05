PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East finalists' drop points in Erangel and Sanhok maps

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Finals will take place from 6th August to 9th August. Sixteen teams that qualified from the PMWL 2020 East league stages, after 17 days of action, will battle it out for a prize pool of 425,000 USD.

Most teams at the PMWL 2020 East prefer to drop at a fixed location, but some sides have two drop points that they choose according to the flight's trajectory. We have listed the drop points of all the finalists, based on their PMWL 2020 East league stage play:

Drop locations of teams at the PMWL 2020 East:

1) GXR-Celtz

Erangel: Mylta, which lies in the southeast part of the map.

Sanhok: Camp Charlie, which lies on the southernmost part of the map.

2) Team IND

Erangel: Military Base, which lies in the southernmost part of the map. It is connected to the main island through two bridges, which makes it a risky drop point. However, if the zone favours them, then they can easily gatekeep other teams.

Sanhok: Camp Alpha, which lies on the eastern side of the map. It is also connected to the main island via two bridges.

Advertisement

3) Megastars

Erangel: Novorepnoye, which lies in the southeast area of the map, and is connected to the main island by a bridge.

Sanhok: Khao, which lies on the northernmost part of the main island.

4) Orange Rock

Erangel: Ruins and Water City, which lie on the north-central part of the map.

Sanhok: South of Ha-Tinh, which is connected to the main island by two bridges.

5) SynerGE

Erangel: Lipovka, which lies in the western part of the map.

Sanhok: Pai Nan, which lies in the central part of the map. RRQ Athena also drops here.

6) TSM-Entity

Erangel: Georgopol City, towards the northeast of the map, with Georgopol containers and a hospital nearby. They also go to Yasnaya Polyana, depending on the flight path.

Sanhok: Ruins, lying in the western part of the map, close to Pai Nan.

7) Box Gaming

Erangel: Ferry Pier and South of Pochinki, in the south of the map. They also do split drops.

Sanhok: Camp Bravo, which lies in the eastern part of the map.

8) RRQ Athena

Erangel: Pochinki, at the center of the map. They have been dropping here since 2018.

Sanhok: Pain Nan, lying in the central part of the map. SGE also drops here.

9) Bigetron RA

Erangel: They go to the Farm, which lies in the south.

Sanhok: Ha-Tinh, which lies on the northernmost part of the map and is connected to the main island by two bridges.

10) Valdus Esports

Erangel: Rozhok, their home for quite some time, lies in the north, near School and Ruins.

Sanhok: Paradise Resort, lies in the north-central part of the map.

11) Yoodo Gank

Erangel: Severny, in the northernmost part of the map.

Sanhok: Lakhavi, which lies in the easternmost part of the map.

12) Team Secret

Erangel: Gatka, but they used to go to Pochinki. But as this area was claimed by RRQ, they moved northwest.

Sanhok: Quarry, which lies in the central part of the map.

13) King of Gamers Club

Erangel: School, at the center of the map, with Rozhok and Pochinki nearby.

Sanhok: Kampong and Docks, which lie in the eastern part. They do split drops in Sanhok.

14) Reject Scarlet

Erangel: Yasnaya Polyana, which lies towards the northwest.

Sanhok: Tat Mok, towards the northernmost part of the map, on the main island.

15) ULEVEL UP

Erangel: Shelter, and Prison, which lie in the eastern part of the map.

Sanhok: Sahmee, which lies in the southwest.

16) T1

Erangel: Mylta Power, which lies towards the southwest.

Sanhok: Bootcamp, which lies in the center of the map.

Erangel map drop locations

Sanhok map deop locations

Details for League Finals of PMWL 2020 East

16 teams

Six matches daily

24 matches in total

Schedule for PMWL 2020 East League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all four days of the PMWL 2020 East League Finals

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel

Hindi stream link of the PMWL 2020 East Finals Stage.

PMWL 2020 East regular season overall points table

The PMWL 2020 East Finals can be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on scheduled days.