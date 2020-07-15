PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 2 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero League Play Week 1 is over, and the top 20 teams have qualified for the Super Weekend Week 1. The teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on Day 2, and Orange Rock topped the leaderboard with 122 points. They were followed by Bigetron RA and BOX Gaming with 114 and 103 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1:

#1 Orange Rock - 122 points (54 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 114 points (46 kills)

#3 BOX Gaming - 103 points (47 kills)

#4 NoChanceTeam - 100 points (37 kills)

#5 Valdus The Murder - 92 points (37 kills)

#6 Yoodo Gank - 89 points (34 kills)

#7 GXR Celtz - 82 points (35 kills)

#8 RRQ Athena - 75 points (36 kills)

#9 King of Gamers Club - 74 points (35 kills)

#10 MegaStars - 69 points (24 kills)

#11 SynerGE - 68 points (19 kills)

#12 TSM-Entity - 66 points (32 kills)

#13 Team Secret - 55 points (22 kills)

#14 TeamIND - 54 points (19 kills)

#15 T1 - 52 points (15 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 47 points (13 kills)

#17 U Level Up Esports - 46 points (21 kills)

#18 Free Style - 42 points (13 kills)

#19 NovaGodLike - 40 points (17 kills)

#20 Morph Team - 26 (10 kills)

The PMWL Super Weekend Week 1 will start on 17th July 2020, and will go on for three days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

