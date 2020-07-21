PMWL 2020 East: League Play Week 2 Day 1 schedule announced

The Super Weekend Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season 0 has finally concluded after a three-day run. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020 and is now heading towards the Week 2 League Play stage.
PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West) and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL East 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1 has now been announced and here are the complete details regarding the same:
PMWL East 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1 schedule
Here is the complete schedule of PMWL East 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1:
Date and Time: 21 July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST
Matches W2D1:
- Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD
- Match 2: Sanhok: Groups ABCE
- Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE
- Match 4: Sanhok: Groups: ACDE
- Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE
A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL East 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.
PMWL East League Play Week 2 Day 1 Live Stream
Hindi Live Stream :
English Live Stream
Teams playing in PMWL East League Play 2020
PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in PMWL 2020 East - League Play stage:
- Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style
- Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars
- Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike
- Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity
- Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club
Published 21 Jul 2020, 09:01 IST