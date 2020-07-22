PMWL 2020 East League Play: Week 2 Day 2 results & overall standings

The Week 2 Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero League Play is over and the top 16 teams have qualified for Super Weekend 2.

At the end of Week 2 Day 2, Bigetron RA sit at the top of the leaderboard with 97 points and one chicken dinner. They were followed by Team Secret and Valdus The Murder with 95 and 93 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile World League East 2020

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play:

#1 Bigetron RA - 97 points (46 kills)

#2 Team Secret - 95 points (38 kills)

#3 Valdus The Murder - 93 points (45 kills)

#4 RRQ Athena - 81 points (32 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 79 points (32 kills)

#6 Free Style - 78 points (18 kills)

#7 BOX Gaming - 77 points (26 kills)

#8 GXR Celtz - 75 points (34 kills)

#9 U Level Up Esports - 75 points (20 kills)

#10 TSM-Entity - 74 points (35 kills)

#11 Reject Scarlet - 73 points (33 kills)

#12 Orange Rock - 66 points (28 kills)

#13 TeamIND - 63 points (30 kills)

#14 King of Gamers Club - 62 points (15 kills)

#15 SynerGE - 61 points (24 kills)

#16 T1 - 59 points (23 kills)

#17 Yoodo Gank - 58 points (27 kills)

#18 NovaGodLike - 49 points (13 kills)

#19 Morph Team - 48 points (15 kills)

#20 NoChanceTeam - 34 (13 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages from the PMWL 2020 East and West here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL Super Weekend 2 will start on 24th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Meanwhile, the PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

