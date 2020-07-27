PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 1 schedule announced

Super Weekend Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero has finally concluded after a three-day run. The much-awaited PMWL 2020 East began on 10th July and is now heading towards the Week 3 League Play stage.
PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for the PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 1 has now been announced, and here are the complete details regarding the same.
PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 1 schedule
Here is the complete schedule of the PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 1:
Date and time: 28 July 2020 from 5:30 PM IST
Matches:
- Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD
- Match 2: Miramar: Groups ABCE
- Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE
- Match 4: Miramar: Groups: ACDE
- Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE
A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP). The PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel, starting at 5:30 PM IST on all scheduled days.
PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 1 live stream
Hindi live stream
Teams playing in PMWL 2020 East League Play
The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature at the PMWL 2020 East League Play stage:
- Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style
- Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars
- Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike
- Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity
- Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club
Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 schedule and standingsPublished 27 Jul 2020, 19:43 IST