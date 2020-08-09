PMWL 2020 East Winner: Bigetron RA (BTR) wins PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East

The Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 have finally concluded. A total of 24 matches were held over the course of 4 days. Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR) have emerged as the champions of Season Zero of PMWL 2020 East. Orange Rock Esports finished second, while RRQ Athena finished third in the tournament.

PMWL 2020 was divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division featured sixteen teams battling it out for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The champions, Bigetron RA, bagged 287 points with a total of 113 kills. Orange Rock & RRQ Athena, who are the runner ups of the tournament, achieved 278 and 276 points respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Finals overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings after the final day of the PMWL 2020 East Finals:

#1 Bigetron RA - 287 points (113 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 278 points (111 kills)

#3 RRQ Athena - 276 points (101 kills)

Advertisement

#4 Box Gaming - 270 points (118 kills)

#5 U Level Up Esports - 256 points (92 kills)

#6 TSM-Entity - 237 points (112 kills)

#7 T1 - 223 points (89 kills)

#8 Valdus The Murder - 205 points (93 kills)

#9 TeamIND - 202 points (90 kills)

#10 MegaStars - 188 points (69 kills)

#11 SynerGE - 177 points (61 kills)

#12 King of Gamers Club - 169 points (61 kills)

#13 Reject Scarlet - 165 points (65 kills)

#14 GXR Celtz - 152 points (53 kills)

#15 Team Secret - 150 points (63 kills)

#16 Yoodo Gank - 142 points (46 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

Congratulations to @realbigetron! They are your @PUBGMOBILE World League East Champions of Season ZERO Grand Finals! #PMWL #BeThOne 🏆



Claiming the number 1 spot prize pool of 100,000 USD. pic.twitter.com/sySOkSnIYB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

Prize pool distribution

1st place: 100,000 USD

2nd place: 50,000 USD

3rd place: 20,000 USD

4th place: 10,000 USD

5th place: 8,000 USD

6th place: 5,000 USD

7th place: 4,000 USD

8th place: 3,000 USD

9th place: 2,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 2,000 USD

14th place: 2,000 USD

15th place: 2,000 USD

16th place: 2,000 USD