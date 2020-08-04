PMWL 2020 League Finals: Where and How to watch the tournament?

The League Play Stage of PUBG Mobile World League has finally concluded after a long run of several weeks. All the participating teams tried their best to qualify for the Finals, but only 16 of them could make the cut. The sixteen teams showed a consistent gameplay, and delivered some exemplary sequences.

The top 16 teams that have qualified from the Super Weekends will now compete in the PMWL 2020 League Finals, and one of them will emerge as the ultimate Champion. The teams will also be fighting for a total prize pool of $425,000.

The Top 5 memorable moments from week 3 of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! Which team you think got the better of the other? #PMWL pic.twitter.com/xPFm4PjLsZ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 4, 2020

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions, East and West, and each division will feature a total of 16 teams battling it out for the ultimate title. The League Finals Stage for both the regions will begin on 6th August.

Where and How to Watch PWML League Finals Live stream?

The tournament will be broadcasted on three different video streaming platforms from 6th August 2020, at 5:30 PM IST. A total of 6 matches will be played each day, and the League Finals will end on 9th August. Here are the stream embeds of each platform:

YouTube Live-stream

Advertisement

Twitch Live-stream link

https://www.twitch.tv/pubgmobilehi

Facebook Live-stream link

https://www.facebook.com/PUBGMOBILE.IN.OFFICIAL/

The fans can also set a reminder which will notify them through a push notification when the broadcast will go live.

Teams Playing in PMWL League Finals 2020

Eastern Region

PMWL 2020 East (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Bigetron RA

#2 Box Gaming

#3 RRQ Athena

#4 King of Gamers Club

#5 Team Secret

#6 TSM-Entity

#7 GXR Celtz

#8 Valdus The Murder

#9 MegaStars

#10 Orange Rock

#11 T1

#12 TeamIND

#13 Yoodo Gank

#14 SynerGE

#15 U Level Up Esports

#16 Reject Scarlet

Western Region

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Loops Esports

#2 Wildcard Gaming

#3 Futbolist

#4 Tempo Storm

#5 DreamEaters

#6 Cloud9

#7 B4 Esports

#8 KoninaPower

#9 Pittsburgh Knights

#10 Team Queso

#11 Team Unique

#12 Nova Esports

#13 Yalla Esports

#14 Team Umbra

#15 Alpha Legends

#16 UDRKillers

Follow Sportskeeda to stay tuned to the latest PMWL 2020 standings and results.