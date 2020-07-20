PUBG Mobile: Top 5 moments from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1

The first week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero Super Weekend has concluded. The first day was dominated by SEA teams, before sides from India came back strongly to dominate the next day. The final day, however, saw both regions putting in mixed performances, and we look at the top five highlights from the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1.

Top five moments from the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1

PMWL 2020 East Week 1 overall standings

1. Yoodo Gank notched three consecutive chicken dinners on the first day of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend. They started with 19 kills and a chicken dinner in Erangel, followed by seven kills and the chicken dinner in Vikendi. Yoodo then topped this by claiming nine kills and the chicken dinner in Miramar. The team are currently placed fourth in the overall standings with 161 points.

2. Braga Clutch: King of Gamers’ player Braga was part of an insane 1v3 fight against RRQ Athena in Vikendi, with G9, D2E and Beer11 becoming his victims. It reminded us of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019), where TES Kkskr enjoyed a 1v4 clutch against RRQ in Vikendi.

3. GXR Celtz display consistent gameplay: PUBG Mobile Premier League South Asia (PMWL SA) champions Team Celtz showcased consistent gameplay, notching 13 top ten performances in 15 matches. They were winners of the last game at the PMWL 2020 East, which took them to third overall. GXR Celtz Ultron also did a 1v4 clutch against Box Gaming in the final match, which was one of the highlights of the entire weekend.

4. RRQ go full aggro: 2018 world champions Team RRQ Athena have found their groove after six unsatisfactory months, and are atop multiple charts at the PMWL 2020 East. They are the only team to cross the 200-point mark, and remain way ahead in the kills leaderboard as well, with 99 kills. Three out of their four players have made it to the top five of the kills leaderboard as well.

5. Uhigh Miramar domination: Team Secret’s star fragger Uhigh went into beast mode in Miramar, and helped himself to an astounding nine kills, thus taking his team to third in the table. He single-handedly eliminated Valdus, Orange Rock and RCS when moving into the zone.