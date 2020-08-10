PMWL 2020 West: Futbolist emerge as champions of the PUBG Mobile World League West 2020

The Grand Finals stage of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 has finally concluded after a total of 24 matches were played over the course of four days.
Futbolist have won the season zero of PMWL 2020 West region after dominating the overall standings of PMWL 2020. Loops Esports and Konina Power finished at second and third position respectively.
PMWL 2020 was divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division featured a total of the top 16 teams fighting for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.
Winning a total of two matches, the champion team, Futbolist finished with 298 points and 137 kills. Loops Esports and Konina Power, who are the runner-ups of the tournament, earned 289 and 282 points respectively.
PMWL 2020 West Finals overall standings
Here are the overall standings after the final day of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:
#1 Futbolist - 298 points (137 kills)
#2 Loops Esports - 289 points (109 kills)
#3 KoninaPower - 282 points (124 kills)
#4 Cloud9 - 274 points (92 kills)
#5 Wildcard Gaming - 269 points (100 kills)
#6 Tempo Storm - 236 points (110 kills)
#7 UDRKillers - 231 points (78 kills)
#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 227 points (98 kills)
#9 Nova Esports - 218 points (74 kills)
#10 Team Queso - 211 points (101 kills)
#11 DreamEaters - 185 points (72 kills)
#12 Team Unique - 181 points (78 kills)
#13 B4 Esports - 171 points (51 kills)
#14 Team Umbra - 133 points (54 kills)
#15 Yalla Esports - 116 points (46 kills)
#16 Alpha Legends - 75 points (32 kills)
Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings
Prize pool distribution
1st place: 100,000 USD
2nd place: 50,000 USD
3rd place: 20,000 USD
4th place: 10,000 USD
5th place: 8,000 USD
6th place: 5,000 USD
7th place: 4,000 USD
8th place: 3,000 USD
9th place: 2,000 USD
10th place: 2,000 USD
11th place: 2,000 USD
12th place: 2,000 USD
13th place: 2,000 USD
14th place: 2,000 USD
15th place: 2,000 USD
16th place: 2,000 USDPublished 10 Aug 2020, 10:23 IST