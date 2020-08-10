PMWL 2020 West: Futbolist emerge as champions of the PUBG Mobile World League West 2020

The Grand Finals stage of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 has finally concluded after a total of 24 matches were played over the course of four days.

Futbolist have won the season zero of PMWL 2020 West region after dominating the overall standings of PMWL 2020. Loops Esports and Konina Power finished at second and third position respectively.

PMWL 2020 was divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division featured a total of the top 16 teams fighting for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The Grand Finals Day 4 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



The final day sums up with nail biting finishes and overall amazing play! Loops Esports wins day 4 while Futobolist wins the overall championship!

Winning a total of two matches, the champion team, Futbolist finished with 298 points and 137 kills. Loops Esports and Konina Power, who are the runner-ups of the tournament, earned 289 and 282 points respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Finals overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings after the final day of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:

#1 Futbolist - 298 points (137 kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 289 points (109 kills)

#3 KoninaPower - 282 points (124 kills)

#4 Cloud9 - 274 points (92 kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 269 points (100 kills)

#6 Tempo Storm - 236 points (110 kills)

#7 UDRKillers - 231 points (78 kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 227 points (98 kills)

#9 Nova Esports - 218 points (74 kills)

#10 Team Queso - 211 points (101 kills)

#11 DreamEaters - 185 points (72 kills)

#12 Team Unique - 181 points (78 kills)

#13 B4 Esports - 171 points (51 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 133 points (54 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 116 points (46 kills)

#16 Alpha Legends - 75 points (32 kills)

Prize pool distribution

1st place: 100,000 USD

2nd place: 50,000 USD

3rd place: 20,000 USD

4th place: 10,000 USD

5th place: 8,000 USD

6th place: 5,000 USD

7th place: 4,000 USD

8th place: 3,000 USD

9th place: 2,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 2,000 USD

14th place: 2,000 USD

15th place: 2,000 USD

16th place: 2,000 USD