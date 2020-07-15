PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 1: Day 1 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play has started, and all 20 teams are competing to secure their spots in the Super Weekend. The teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on Day 1, and Team Unique is on top of the leaderboard with 75 points and one chicken dinner. They are followed by Loops Esports and Tempo Storm with 61 and 56 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Day 1 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play:

#1 Team Unique - 75 points (26 kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 61 points (27 kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 56 points (24 kills)

#4 B4 Esports - 55 points (18 kills)

#5 Team Queso - 49 points (19 kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights - 45 points (16 kills)

#7 Cloud9 - 44 points (14 kills)

#8 Alpha Legends - 40 points (17 kills)

#9 Yalla Esports - 40 points (17 kills)

#10 FUTBOLIST - 37 points (19 kills)

#11 KONINAPOWER - 34 points (19 kills)

#12 Team Umbra - 32 points (10 kills)

#13 Wildcard Gaming - 30 points (9 kills)

#14 UDRKillers - 25 points (8 kills)

#15 DreamEaters - 22 points (14 kills)

#16 Nova Esports - 22 points (12 kills)

#17 Headquarters - 14 points (3 kills)

#18 SWAT69 - 13 points (5 kills)

#19 KHK Esports - 9 points (5 kills)

#20 Frag Machines - 6 points (2 kills)

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

