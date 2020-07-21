PMWL 2020 West: League Play Week 2 Day 1 schedule announced

The Super Weekend Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season 0 has finally come to an end after a three-day run. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020 and is now heading towards the Week 2 League Play stage.
The PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West). Each division will feature a total of 20 teams who will battle it out for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1 has now been announced and here are all the details regarding the same:
PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1 schedule
Here is the complete schedule of PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1:
Date and Time: 21 July 2020 at 11:30 PM IST
Matches:
- Match 1: Vikendi: Groups ABCD
- Match 2: Erangel: Groups ABCE
- Match 3: Vikendi: Groups ABDE
- Match 4: Erangel: Groups: ACDE
- Match 5: Vikendi: Groups: BCDE
A total of five matches will be played on each day in the third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL West 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.
PMWL West League Play Week 2 Day 1 Live Stream
Live Stream :
Teams playing in PMWL West League Play 2020
PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 West League Play stage.
- Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports
- Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers
- Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports
- Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69
- Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines
Published 21 Jul 2020, 09:07 IST