PMWL 2020 West Week 1 Day 3 - Super Weekend results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Super Weekend has kicked off, with the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 1 competing against one another for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage.

The first day of the Super Weekend (third day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Day 3 of Week 1, DreamEaters are on top of the leaderboard with 81 points, including two chicken dinners. They are followed by Cloud9 and FUTBOLIST on 79 and 75 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Day 3 Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 West

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 1 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 DreamEaters - 81 points (30 kills)

#2 Cloud9 - 79 points (26 kills)

#3 FUTBOLIST - 75 points (38 kills)

#4 B4 Esports - 74 points (26 kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 60 points (25 kills)

#6 Tempo Storm - 47 points (16 kills)

#7 Team Queso - 46 points (23 kills)

#8 Loops Esports - 43 points (22 kills)

#9 Yalla Esports - 38 points (19 kills)

#10 Alpha Legends - 32 points (12 kills)

#11 UDRKillers - 32 points (9 kills)

#12 Team UMBRA - 23 points (3 kills)

#13 KoninaPower - 20 points (2 kills)

#14 Pittsburgh Knights - 18 points (8 kills)

#15 Team Unique - 16 points (11 kills)

#16 Nova Esports - 16 points (5 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

