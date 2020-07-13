PMWL East 2020: League Play teams & groups revealed

Here are the groups for the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East League Play.

The PMWL East 2020 League Play will go on till August 2.

The PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 (PMWL 2020) League Play is set to begin on 14th July 2020 after an action-packed Opening Weekend. All the 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D & E) based on the overall standings of the Opening Weekend.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020. No team has been eliminated after the first stage and the groups for the PMWL 2020 League Play have been revealed.

Here are the groups for the PMWL East 2020 League Play:

Group A

Bigetron RA

BOX Gaming

NoChanceTeam

Free Style

Group B

Orange Rock

Morph Team

Valdus Esports

MegaStars

Group C

Yoodo Gank

U Level Up

GXR Celtz

Nova GodLike

Group D

RRQ Athena

REJECT Scarlet

Team Secret

TSM Entity

Group E

TeamIND

SynerGE

T1

King of Gamers Club

League Play is further divided into two stages i.e. League Weekend and Super Weekend. The top 16 teams of each league weekend (Round Robin format) will book their slots for that Week's Super Weekend. In the end, the Super Weekend (Single Lobby format) points table will decide the actual league standings and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Final Stage.

PMWL East 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $425,000 and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

