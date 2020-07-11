PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 match wise results & highlights

Here is a look at Day 1 match wise results and highlights of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East opening weekend.

After PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1, Bigetron RA tops the leaderboard with 89 points and two chicken dinners.

PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 1 Match Wise Standings

One of the most awaited PUBG Mobile events, PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero has started, where the 20 qualified teams from around the globe are battling against each other for a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The first stage of PMWL 2020 East is the opening weekend, which will be used to determine the groups for the next League Stage.

A total of five games were played and after day 1, Bigetron RA is on the top of the leaderboard with 89 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Orange Rock and YOODO Gank with 64 and 49 points, respectively.

PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 Highlights

Here are the match wise results and overall highlights of PUBG Mobile World League East Day 1:

Match 1: Erangel TPP

Winner of the Match: Bigetron RA (10 kills)

PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 1 Match 1 Result

The flight path in the first game was from Yasnaya Polyana and went towards Hospital. The first zone of the game was formed at the southern part of the map over the Military Base island.

T1 drew the first blood of the game by taking down VELMOTH from Valdus Esports and after an early fight, only one player of Valdus Esports was left alive. There was a fight between TSM-Entity and Bigetron RA on the bridge of Military Base and TSM-Entity was eliminated instantly making them the first team to get eliminated.

The final fight was among Team IND, BTR and T1 on the Military Base island and BTR with a player advantage took the chicken dinner in the first match.

Match 1: Top 3 teams

Bigetron RA: 30 points T1: 19 points TeamIND: 19 points

Match 2: Vikendi TPP

Winner of the Match: Bigetron RA (8 kills)

PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 1 Match 2 Result

The plane started from Pishkova and went towards Winery and the first zone was once again formed on the southern side of the map. As soon as the zone was formed, iShOTz from Team Secret was eliminated by No Chance squad at the starting of the game. Without wasting any time, No Chance rushed on Team Secret eliminated three players of the team.

There was a close-range intense fight between two Indian teams, Orange Rock and SynerGE, but Orange Rock was the winner of the fight as they eliminated the whole SynerGE squad.

Orange Rock eliminated one more Indian team, NovaGodLike in the final circles of the game. Bigetron RA once again got the chicken dinner and Orange Rock finished second in the Vikendi match.

Match 2: Top 3 teams

Bigetron RA: 28 points Orange Rock: 25 points Yoodo Gank: 18 points

Match 3: Miramar TPP

Winner of the Match: Morph Team (8 kills)

PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 1 Match 3 Result

The flight path in the third game of the day was from La Cobreria to Los Higos. The first zone was on the southern side of the map consecutively for the third time. Jonathan and Neyooo from TSM-Entity were eliminated by Team Secret putting TSM-Entity into a massive disadvantage. But Clutchgod and ZGOD pulled out an OP 2v4 clutch against Team Secret eliminating the whole squad.

A fight initiated between Team IND and SynerGE but no team was knocked out of the game. The fourth zone favored SynerGE as it was the only team that was inside the playzone. The final fight was a 4v3 fight between Morph Team & BTR where Morph Team emerged as the winners of the game.

Match 3: Top 3 teams

Morph Team: 28 points Bigetron RA: 22 points TeamIND: 17 points

Match 4: Sanhok TPP

Winner of the Match: Orange Rock (12 kills)

PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 1 Match 4 Result

The trajectory of the plane was from Khao to Dock in the Sanhok map and the first zone was formed on the north side of the zone. Owais was killed by Valdus Esports within two minutes into the game but the other three players of MegaStars took the revenge and eliminated the full squad of Valdus Esports.

RRQ Athena initiated a well-coordinated push on team SyneGE and wiped the squad with the loss of one player. Meanwhile, Reject Scarlet didn't stand a chance against the Orange Rock and was eliminated from the game. Orange Rock continued their dominating performance and took the chicken dinner in the final 4v4 fight against BOX Gaming.

Match 4: Top 3 teams

Orange Rock: 32 points RRQ Athena: 22 points BOX Gaming: 15 points

Match 5: Erangel TPP

Winner of the Match: Valdus Esports (14 kills)

PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 1 Match 5 Result

The flight path in the final match of the day and was centralized from Severny to Military. The first zone was formed on the western side of the map over the areas of Georgopol, Hospital, etc. Seervi from SynerGE drew the first blood of the game by finishing off ULUWinter but ULU reverted back with awesome teamwork and eliminated SynerGE from the game.

Once again, Valdus Esports and T1 got caught in a fight in Rozhok and after a long fight, Valdus Esports wiped the whole enemy squad. The final circles were formed on Georgopol and thus, many teams had to enter the circle by swimming through the water. The final fight was a 3v3 between King of Gamerz Club and Valdus Esports and the later came out to be the champions of the final game of the day.

Match 5: Top 3 teams

Valdus Esports: 34 points GXR Celtz: 18 points King of Gamers Club: 17 points

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMWL 2020 on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

