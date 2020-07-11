PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the Day 1 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East opening weekend.

After PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1, Bigetron RA tops the leaderboard with 89 points and two chicken dinners.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero (PMWL 2020) has finally started after a delay and a total of 20 teams will battle against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000. The first stage of PMWL 2020 East is the opening weekend, which will determine the groups for the next league stage.

A total of five games were played and after day 1, Bigetron RA is on the top of the leaderboard with 89 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Orange Rock and YOODO Gank with 64 and 49 points, respectively.

PMWL East Opening Weekend Day 1 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 1 of PUBG Mobile World League East Opening Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA - 89 points (28 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 64 points (23 kills)

#3 YOODO GANK - 49 points (19 kills)

#4 RRQ ATHENA - 48 points (28 kills)

#5 TeamIND - 43 points (17 kills)

#6 U Level UP Esports - 42 points (17 kills)

#7 Valdus The Murder - 41 points (18 kills)

#8 GXR Celtz - 37 points (20 kills)

#9 Morph Team - 34 points (9 kills)

#10 King of Gamers Club - 32 points (7 kills)

#11 BOX GAMING - 30 points (6 kills)

#12 NoChanceTeam - 27 points (11 kills)

#13 T1 - 26 points (13 kills)

#14 Reject Scarlet - 23 points (8 kills)

#15 SynerGE - 22 points (9 kills)

#16 MegaStars - 21 points (8 kills)

#17 NovaGodLike - 20 points (3 kills)

#18 Team Secret - 17 points (7 kills)

#19 TSM-Entity - 16 points (9 kills)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMWL 2020 on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

