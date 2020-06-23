PMWL East 2020: Drop location of teams in Erangel map

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East is scheduled to commence from 10th July 2020. It will be an online event and teams will participate from remote locations. 20 teams that have qualified from the East region will participate in the league to win a maximum share of the $425,000 prize pool.

Most teams prefer to drop at a fixed location but some teams have two drop points that they choose according to the flight's trajectory. We have enlisted the drop points of these teams based on their last few tournaments:

Predicted Drop location of teams for PMWL East

SOUTH ASIA REGION

Celtz(PMPL SA FINALS CHAMPION):- Mylta, that lies in the South-East direction of the map.

that lies in the South-East direction of the map. Team IND(PMPL SA FINALS):- Military Base, which lies in the southernmost direction of the map. It is connected to the main island through two bridges which make it a risky drop point. However, if the zone favors them then they can easily gatekeep other teams.

which lies in the southernmost direction of the map. It is connected to the main island through two bridges which make it a risky drop point. However, if the zone favors them then they can easily gatekeep other teams. GodLike(PMPL SA LEAGUE):- Pochinki is on the centre of the map and teams don't have to worry about the first few circles.

is on the centre of the map and teams don't have to worry about the first few circles. Megastars(PMPL SA FINALS):-Novorepnoye , it lies in the southeast direction of the map and it is connected to the main island by a bridge. They also go to KAMESHKI if the flight's trajectory favours the location.

, it lies in the southeast direction of the map and it is connected to the main island by a bridge. They also go to if the flight's trajectory favours the location. Orange Rock (PMPL SA LEAGUE CHAMPION):- Ruins And Water City

SYNERGE(PMPL SA LEAGUE):- Severny, it lies in the Northernmost part of the map. They also go to LIPOVKA depending on flight trajectory.

it lies in the Northernmost part of the map. They also go to depending on flight trajectory. TSM-ENTITY(PMPL SA LEAGUE):- Georgopol City, NorthEast direction of the map with Georgopol containers and hospital nearby. They also go to YASNAYA POLYANA depending on the flight path.

SOUTHEAST ASIA

Box Gaming(PMPL VIETNAM CHAMPION):- Ferry Pier And Quarry , South-West direction of the map and they do split drop. Before SEA finals, their drop point was Gatka.

, South-West direction of the map and they do split drop. Before SEA finals, their drop point was Gatka. RRQ Athena(PMPL SEA FINALS):- Pochinki, the centre of the map.

the centre of the map. Bigetron RA(PMPL INDONESIA CHAMPION):- Novorepnoye , South-west direction. They also go to the Farm depending on their strategy and flight path.

, South-west direction. They also go to the depending on their strategy and flight path. Valdus Esports(PMPL THAILAND CHAMPION):-Rozhok, their home for quite some time lies in North direction near School and Ruins.

their home for quite some time lies in North direction near School and Ruins. Yodoo Gank(PMPL SEA CHAMPION):-Kameshki, Northeastern direction, reaching here is difficult without vehicles.

Northeastern direction, reaching here is difficult without vehicles. Team Secret(PMPL MALAYSIA CHAMPION):-Gatka, they used to go to Pochinki but as that was already claimed by RRQ so they moved little towards the northwest.

they used to go to Pochinki but as that was already claimed by RRQ so they moved little towards the northwest. Morph(PMPL SEA FINALS):- Georgopol, they take split drops and also cover Hospital if uncontested.

they take split drops and also cover Hospital if uncontested. King of Gamers Club(PMPL SEA FINALS):-School, the centre of the map with Rozhok and Pochinki nearby.

the centre of the map with Rozhok and Pochinki nearby. Freestyle(PMCO PAKISTAN CHAMPION) :- Shelter and adjacent areas, East direction and closer to the centre.

:- and adjacent areas, East direction and closer to the centre. Nochance Team(PMCO WILDCARD CHAMPION):- No fixed drop location but mostly drop at Military Base, Pochinki OR Lipovka.

No fixed drop location but mostly drop at Reject Scarlet(JAPAN CHAMPION): - School, lies on the centre of the map. They sometimes also go to LIPOKVA.

- lies on the centre of the map. They sometimes also go to ULEVEL Up(PMPL CHINESE TAIPEI CHAMPION):-Mylta, lies in South-East direction.

lies in South-East direction. XENON(KOREAN CHAMPION):-Rozhok, which lies in North direction and close to school and ruins. Their rotation is different as they always move to the north of Rozhok after looting.

We will see some clashes unless some teams change their drop point for PMWL East 2020. In Pochinki we can see RRQ, Godlike and Team Secret. In Mylta, we will see Celtz and Ulevel up fighting whereas in Rozhok we would see Xenon and Valdus.