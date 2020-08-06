PMWL East Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

The final stage of the PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero, i.e. PMWL East Finals 2020 has commenced. In the finals, a total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Play Stage will compete against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The first day of the PMWL East Finals has ended. A total of six games were played on the first day. After Day 1, BOX Gaming sits comfortably on the top of the leaderboard with 110 points and one chicken dinner. They are followed by Bigetron RA and U Level Up Esports with 96 and 87 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 East Finals:

#1 BOX Gaming - 110 points (45 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 96 points (39 kills)

#3 U Level Up Esports - 87 points (33 kills)

#4 MegaStars - 68 points (24 kills)

#5 Orange Rock - 54 points (25 kills)

#6 TeamIND - 54 points (20 kills)

#7 RRQ Athena - 53 points (22 kills)

#8 TSM-Entity - 51 points (25 kills)

#9 GXR Celtz - 44 points (17 kills)

#10 Team Secret - 43 points (14 kills)

#11 Valdus The Murder - 38 points (17 kills)

#12 Reject Scarlet - 38 points (9 kills)

#13 T1 - 30 points (19 kills)

#14 SynerGE - 29 points (10 kills)

#15 Yoodo Gank - 28 points (14 kills)

#16 King of Gamers Club - 26 points (6 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East Finals will go on for four days and a total of 24 games (6 matches a day) will be played in the final stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

