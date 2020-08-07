PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 2 results and overall standings

We are halfway through the final stage of the PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero, i.e. PMWL 2020 East Finals. In the finals, a total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Play Stage will compete against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 East Finals has ended and a total of six games were played. Bigetron RA sit comfortably on top of the leaderboard with 180 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Box Gaming and RRQ Athena with 164 and 161 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 East Finals:

#1 Bigetron RA - 180 points (72 kills)

#2 BOX Gaming - 164 points (69 kills)

#3 RRQ Athena - 161 points (60 kills)

#4 TeamIND - 121 points (50 kills)

#5 Orange Rock - 116 points (51 kills)

#6 U Level Up Esports - 114 points (42 kills)

#7 TSM-Entity - 110 points (60 kills)

#8 MegaStars - 110 points (36 kills)

#9 T1 - 104 points (38 kills)

#10 SynerGE - 85 points (27 kills)

#11 King of Gamers Club - 85 points (26 kills)

#12 Valdus The Murder - 84 points (43 kills)

#13 GXR Celtz - 79 points (31 kills)

#14 Team Secret - 67 points (26 kills)

#15 Reject Scarlet - 64 points (23 kills)

#16 Yoodo Gank - 50 points (20 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East Finals will go on for four days and a total of 24 games (six matches a day) will be played in the final stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

