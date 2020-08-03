PMWL East Finals 2020: Start date, schedule, live stream & prize pool

The PMWL East Finals 2020 is around the corner, with the top 16 teams from the Super Weekend overall standings set to compete for the ultimate title. The tournament offers a prize pool of $425,000, and the final stage will go on for four days.
Here are the complete details of the PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 Finals including the date, live streaming details and more.
PMWL East 2020 Finals Start Date
The PMWL East Finals 2020 will begin on 6th August 2020 and will go on for four days. The stage will follow a single-lobby format, unlike the league play weekdays stage where the teams were divided into five groups.
PMWL East Finals 2020 Schedule and Live Stream
Fans can watch the PMWL East Finals 2020 on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST. It will be streamed live in seven different languages. A total of 24 games (6 matches per day) will be played over the course of 4 days. The match-wise schedule of the first day of the finals has now been announced officially.
PMWL East Finals 2020 Day 1 Schedule:
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Vikendi
- Match 3: Erangel
- Match 4: Miramar
- Match 5: Sanhok
- Match 6: Erangel
English Live Stream:
Hindi Live Stream:
PMWL East Finals 2020 Prize Pool
Here's the rank-wise distribution of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Finals Season Zero prize pool:
1st Place (Winners): $100,000
2nd Place (Runner-Up): $50,000
3rd Place: $20,000
4th Place: $10,000
5th Place: $8,000
6th Place: $5,000
7th Place: $4,000
8th Place: $3,000
9th Place: $2,000
10th Place: $2,000
11th Place: $2,000
12th Place: $2,000
13th Place: $2,000
14th Place: $2,000
15th Place: $2,000
16th Place: $2,000
