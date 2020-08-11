PMWL 2020: PUBG Mobile 2020 Season Zero top fragger, headshot master & combat medic awards announced

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero has concluded, with Bigetron Red Aliens and Futbolist winning the East and West region titles. Bigetron clinched the trophy thanks to their flawless gameplay throughout, and topped the opening weekend, league stages, and the league finals to win more than 150,000 USD.

In the West region, Wildcard Gaming topped the PMWL 2020 opening weekend, Loops Esports won the regular season, and Futbolist clinched the grand finals.

There were many sparkling individual performances as well, and we take a look at some impressive stats from the PMWL 2020.

Bigetron RA sniper Luxxy was the top fragger from the East region with 153 knocks, 142 kills, and 30659 damage dealt. Bigetron finished the finals with 113 kills and 287 points.

Luxxy was also the king of headshots at the PMWL 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports | Insta)

Luxxy was also the headshot master in the East region with 32 headshots, and this is why he is known as one of the best snipers in the world. Bigetron RA works as a unit, with every player specialising in one thing or the other. The team notched 380 kills over the whole tournament.

Loops Carrilho (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports | Insta)

Loops Esports' Carrilho was the top fragger from the West region with 183 knocks and 177 kills, and he dealt 35204 damage. He is one of the best players in this region. Carrilho was also the top fragger after the league stage with 133 kills and was crowned MVP for Weeks 1 and 2.

Loops had a pretty consistent run, finishing the opening weekend in third place, winning the league stages and coming second in the tournament finals.

Aesor was the best combat medic (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports | Insta)

Advertisement

Wildcard Gaming's Aesor was the best combat medic in the West region, with 16076 healing dealt. He received 22066 damage and dealt 25612 damage. Aesor is touted as North America's best player, and Wildcard finished the finals in fifth place. They also topped the opening weekend and came second in league stages.

PMWL 2020 East Finals overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals overall standings