PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend: Day 2 results and overall standings

A look at the Day 2 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 West Opening Weekend.

After Day 2 of Opening Weekend, Wildcard Gaming tops the leaderboard with 131 points and two chicken dinners.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero (PMWL 2020) has commenced and a total of 20 teams are battling against each other for the ultimate title. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $425,000 and the results of the PMWL 2020 West Opening Weekend (First Stage) will be used to determine the groups for the League Stage.

A total of ten games were played in the first stage and at the end of Day 2, Wildcard Gaming top the leaderboard with 131 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by KoninaPower and Loops Esports with 116 and 103 points, respectively.

PMWL West Opening Weekend Day 2 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of PUBG Mobile World League West Opening Weekend:

#1 Wildcard Gaming - 131 points (48 kills)

#2 KONINAPOWER - 116 points (50 kills)

#3 LOOPS Esports - 103 points (44 kills)

#4 Tempo Storm - 92 points (39 kills)

#5 B4 Esports - 91 points (36 kills)

#6 FUTBOLIST - 90 points (41 kills)

#7 Alpha Legends - 74 points (26 kills)

#8 TEAM QUESO - 73 points (33 kills)

#9 Headquarters - 68 points (20 kills)

#10 DreamEaters - 67 points (24 kills)

#11 Team UMBRA - 66 points (22 kills)

#12 Team Unique - 62 points (23 kills)

#13 Nova Esports - 58 points (28 kills)

#14 Cloud9 - 58 points (27 kills)

#15 Pittsburgh Knights - 57 points (26 kills)

#16 Frag Machines - 55 points (20 kills)

#17 Swat69 - 45 points (15 kills)

#18 Yalla Esports - 42 points (17 kills)

#19 UDRKillers - 35 points (9 kills)

#20 KHK Esports - 30 points (15 kills)

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

