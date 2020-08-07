PMWL West Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

The final stage of the PUBG Mobile World League West Season Zero, i.e. PMWL West Finals 2020 has commenced. In the finals, a total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Play Stage will compete against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000.

The first day of the PMWL West Finals has ended. A total of six games were played on the first day. At the end of Day 1, Cloud9 comfortably sit at the top of the leaderboard with 119 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and Nova Esports with 78 points each.

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:

#1 Cloud9 - 119 points (44 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 78 points (32 kills)

#3 Nova Esports - 78 points (27 kills)

#4 KoninaPower - 63 points (20 kills)

#5 Tempo Storm - 60 points (25 kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 59 points (21 kills)

#7 Team Queso - 58 points (27 kills)

#8 Loops Esports - 54 points (20 kills)

#9 DreamEaters - 52 points (19 kills)

#10 Team Umbra - 49 points (21 kills)

#11 B4 Esports - 41 points (14 kills)

#12 UDRKillers - 40 points (18 kills)

#13 Pittsburgh Knights - 31 points (13 kills)

#14 Team Unique - 27 points (15 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 21 points (12 kills)

#16 Alpha Legends - 15 points (7 kills)

The PMWL 2020 West Finals will go on for four days and a total of 24 games (6 matches a day) will be played in the final stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

