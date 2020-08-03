PMWL West Finals 2020: Start date, schedule, live stream & prize pool

The PMWL West Finals 2020 is just around the corner, with the top 16 teams from the Super Weekend overall standings set to compete for the ultimate title. The tournament offers a prize pool of $425,000, and the final stage will go on for four days.

Here are the complete details of the PUBG Mobile World League West 2020 Finals including the date, live streaming details and more.

PMWL West 2020 Finals Start Date

The PMWL West Finals 2020 will begin on 6th August 2020 and will go on for four days. The stage will follow a single-lobby format, unlike the league play weekdays stage where the teams were divided into five groups.

PMWL West Finals 2020 Schedule and Live Stream

PUBG Mobile World League Final Stage Details (Image Credits: Tencent)

Fans can watch the PMWL West Finals 2020 on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST. A total of 24 games (6 matches per day) will be played over the course of 4 days. The match-wise schedule of the first day of the finals has now been officially announced.

PMWL West Finals 2020 Day 1 Schedule:

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 3: Erangel

Erangel Match 4: Miramar

Miramar Match 5: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 6: Erangel

PMWL West Finals 2020 Prize Pool

Here's the rank-wise distribution of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Finals Season Zero prize pool:

1st Place (Winners): $100,000

2nd Place (Runner-Up): $50,000

3rd Place: $20,000

4th Place: $10,000

5th Place: $8,000

6th Place: $5,000

7th Place: $4,000

8th Place: $3,000

9th Place: $2,000

10th Place: $2,000

11th Place: $2,000

12th Place: $2,000

13th Place: $2,000

14th Place: $2,000

15th Place: $2,000

16th Place: $2,000

