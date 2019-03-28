Pokemon Go: Bagon Community Day announced for April

Niantic announced the Pokemon Go Community Day for April. Community Day is a special day each month where a Pokemon is featured and they will appear more frequently than usual. Other bonuses are also included. April's community day will be featuring the Dragon-Type Bagon.

Treecko was featured in the month of March, along with the ability Frenzy Plant that could be taught to its final evolution, Sceptile. We can expect something similar with Bagon/Salamence as well.

The Community Day will be live between 3 PM - 6 PM on April 13, whichever timezone you are in. This localized version of times was met with praise from the Pokemon Go Community. You probably wouldn't want to miss this one if you don't have Bagon. Bagon eventually evolves into Salamence, and Salamence is one of the most sought after Pokemon in the game right now.

Why? Because Salamence is one of the best Pokemon in the game. Even it's base stats are extremely strong, even more than some legendaries in the game. If you boost its CP and actually groom a strong Salamence it will be a great addition to your team. Though being a Dragon and Flying Type, Ice Pokemon can easily counter Salamence.

Just like every other community day, there will be three-hour lures throughout the day and you will see triple catch XP. There is also supposed to be an exclusive move announced for Salamence but we might get those details as we inch closer to the Community Day.

Bagon, Shelgon and Salamence were introduced in Generation 3's Ruby and Sapphire. Bagon was found in Meteor Falls but was a hard find. Even in the Generation 3 games, Bagon and its evolutions were some of the strongest statted Pokemon in the game. They were akin to Generation 1's Dratini, Dragonair and Dragonite.

